Bird Construction Inc. Announces Release Date And Conference Call For 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Analysts and institutional investors are invited to access the conference call by dialing 1-855-328-1925 at least 10 minutes prior to the start.

A live webcast will be held at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/bird20210512.html. Participants should join at least 10 minutes prior to the start to register and install any necessary software. The accompanying presentation of the 2021 first quarter financial results will be available after market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at https://www.bird.ca/investors.

Related financial documents will be posted at https://www.bird.ca/investors.

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

investor.relations@bird.ca

