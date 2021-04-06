Bird Construction Inc. Announces Release Date And Conference Call For 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

|
MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).
Analysts and institutional investors are invited to access the conference call by dialing 1-855-328-1925 at least 10 minutes prior to the start.
A live webcast will be held at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/bird20210512.html. Participants should join at least 10 minutes prior to the start to register and install any necessary software. The accompanying presentation of the 2021 first quarter financial results will be available after market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at https://www.bird.ca/investors.
Related financial documents will be posted at https://www.bird.ca/investors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or
W.R. Gingrich, CFO
Bird Construction Inc.
5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400
Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6
Phone: (905) 602-4122
investor.relations@bird.ca
About Bird Construction
Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca
