Bird Construction Inc. Announces Contract To Perform Construction Of Concrete Foundations And Paving At An LNG Liquefaction Export Terminal Facility In Northwestern British Columbia

MISSISSAUGA , ON, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") announced today that it has signed a contract for an undisclosed amount for construction at an LNG Liquefaction Export Terminal Facility located in northwestern British Columbia. The contract is for the construction of concrete foundations and paving inside the battery limits of the LNG trains process area and is one of the largest concrete foundation packages ever awarded to Bird.

The contract will start immediately and continue into 2022.

"This project spans three fiscal years and is a great example of the scale that our industrial self-perform capabilities can execute," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "We will draw upon our expertise and resources from across the country including our Bird Heavy Civil team. This project exemplifies the success our 'One Bird' strategic initiative is having by promoting collaboration and mobility to leverage our top talent for targeted opportunities to add further resiliency to our backlog.  By promoting a more mobile workforce and increasing collaboration across the Company, we are leveraging the best talent for targeted opportunities to secure greater outcomes."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:
T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or
W.R. Gingrich, CFO
Bird Construction Inc.
5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400
Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6
Phone: (905) 602-4122

