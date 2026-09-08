Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’279 -0.8%  SPI 20’067 -0.7%  Dow 53’414 -0.5%  DAX 26’007 -0.2%  Euro 0.9409 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’404 0.2%  Gold 4’405 -0.5%  Bitcoin 64’067 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8094 -0.1%  Öl 97.0 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sika41879292Sunrise Communications138622040Lonza1384101
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
China-Aktien überflügeln USA: IPO-Rekord im direkten Vergleich
Coinbase-CEO: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte auf bis zu 400'000 US-Dollar klettern
Anthropic vor dem Börsengang: Diese Chancen und Risiken erwarten Anleger beim möglichen Rekord-IPO
Sicherheit im KI-Zeitalter: Bank of America nennt ihre Favoriten unter den Cybersecurity-Aktien
US-Dividendenaristokraten wie Coca-Cola: Warum sie ihren Königstitel nicht aufgeben
Suche...

Prodex Aktie 11449978 / US74265M2052

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.09.2026 04:28:25

Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - PDEX +18% On FY'26 Results, ODTX +8%, EOLS, BFRI, DRTS

Prodex
73.26 USD 18.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 4, 2026, as various companies reported financial results and anticipated near-term clinical trial readouts.

Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX)

Pro-Dex develops, designs, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for orthopedic, maxocranial facia, and thoracic procedures.

The company's stock surged over 18% to a 52-week high of $77 in Friday's trade.

The company reported financial results for the full fiscal year of 2026 on Thursday, noting a 16% increase in net sales to $77.5 million. This contributed to the year's profit of $13.7 million, compared to $9 million in the previous fiscal period.

Products marketed by the company include the Helios Pro surgical precision tool, various surgical drivers, and air motors for torque-based surgical devices.

Odyssey Therapeutics Inc. (ODTX)

Odyssey Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the production of precision medicines targeting autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. On Friday, the company's stock jumped over 8% to $29.05, a 52-week high in share price.

The company began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market in May 2026. Its lead drug candidate, OD-001, has completed a Phase 2a expansion study for ulcerative colitis, and is due to begin a Phase 2b monotherapy trial and a Phase 2a combination trial with vedolizumab in the second half of 2026. The company is also evaluating OD-002 for treating cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE).

In the second quarter, Odyessey's net loss widened by 28% to $52.8 million.

Evolus Inc. (EOLS)

Evolus operates as a performance beauty company, manufacturing aesthetic injectables to consumers provided via a digital platform.

Shares touched a 52-week high of $9.31 after rising over 2% in Friday's trade.

For the second quarter of this year, the company reported a revenue growth of 21% for a total of $84.1 million. GAAP loss amounted to $4.5 million, compared to $10.2 million from a year ago. Full year earnings for 2026 are expected to lie in the range of $330 million to $370 million, reflecting a potential 11% to 13% increase over revenues in 2025.

The company markets Jeuveau, a neurotoxin dedicated entirely to aesthetics; Evolysse, an injectable combination of hyaluronic acid gels; Profhilo, an injectable for skin quality licensed by Evolus in Europe.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI)

Biofrontera is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a portfolio of dermatological therapeutics, primarily utilizing photodynamic therapies (PDT).

Shares reached a 52-week high of $1.63 following a rise of over 6% in the intraday trade on Friday.

For the second quarter of 2026, Biofrontera saw a product revenue growth of 32.9%, contributing to a lower loss of $0.6 million, compared to $5.3 million in the previous year.

The company markets AMELUZ, an FDA- approved topical gel, usually prescribed alongside the BF-RhodoLED lamp to treat the precancerous skin condition, acitinic keratoses (AK).

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS)

Alpha Tau is an oncology therapeutics company specializing in the development of drug delivery techniques for targeted chemotherapies.

Shares reached a 52-week high of $15.17 on Friday.

The company is currently developing Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) as an investigational therapy designed to enable intratumoral treatment of solid tumors. The method involves placing radiation sources directly into the tumor, where they release short-lived therapeutic particles that disperse locally to destroy cancer cells.

For the second quarter of this year, the company reported a net loss of $68.8 million, compared to $18.8 million in the previous year. Expenditure increases as the company advanced Alpha DaRT in trials for glioblastoma, head and neck, skin, pancreatic, and lung cancers.

This Day In History:

On this day in 2006, Great Britain began offering vaccinations against Pneumococcal meningitis for newborns and infants. The disease posed a severe threat to babies exposed to the bacteria within the first few months of life, with many succumbing to septicemia. The vaccine, produced by Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, has since become available in the U.S. and other parts of the world.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat

Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Prodex Inc (Colorado)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Prodex Inc (Colorado)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Euronext
NEU✅ SEI Investments
NEU✅ Ameriprise Financial

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Swiss Life
❌ BNP Paribas
❌ Iberdrola

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? – BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

07.09.26 Logo WHS Starker Job-Schock: Kippt jetzt die Börsenrally? DAX & Nasdaq vor Richtungsentscheidung
07.09.26 Marktüberblick: Volkswagen-Aktie startet durch
07.09.26 Börsengänge: Das Jahr der Superlative
07.09.26 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
07.09.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Warten auf neue Impulse
04.09.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Broadcom, Intel, Micron Technology
04.09.26 Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? – BX Morningcall
03.09.26 Julius Bär: 15.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO N.V.
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’897.41 19.59 SXBVXU
Short 15’191.52 13.91 SQBT1U
Short 15’762.72 8.94 S9BVAU
SMI-Kurs: 14’279.38 07.09.2026 17:31:59
Long 13’718.73 19.86 SZBKGU
Long 13’386.90 13.65 SJBMDU
Long 12’825.98 8.94 BSU9TU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Apple-Aktie vor der wichtigsten Keynote seit dem iPhone X - was Analysten jetzt erwarten
Swiss Re-Aktie im Minus: Milliardenpotenzial für Versicherer durch KI-Rechenzentren - Wachsende Risiken im Rückversicherungsmarkt
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones verbucht schlussendlich Verluste
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot am Mittag mit Aufschlag
SMI-Titel UBS-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in UBS von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
NVIDIA-Aktie im Check: So reagieren Analysten auf die Übernahme von Hugging Face
DEUTZ Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von DEUTZ
Novartis-Aktie knickt ein: Ziel in Phase-III-Studie zu Herzmedikament verfehlt
SMI schliesslich mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel knapp über 26'000-Punkte-Marke -- Feiertagsbedingte Pause an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 36: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 36: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.