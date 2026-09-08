Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - PDEX +18% On FY'26 Results, ODTX +8%, EOLS, BFRI, DRTS

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 4, 2026, as various companies reported financial results and anticipated near-term clinical trial readouts.

Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX)

Pro-Dex develops, designs, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for orthopedic, maxocranial facia, and thoracic procedures.

The company's stock surged over 18% to a 52-week high of $77 in Friday's trade.

The company reported financial results for the full fiscal year of 2026 on Thursday, noting a 16% increase in net sales to $77.5 million. This contributed to the year's profit of $13.7 million, compared to $9 million in the previous fiscal period.

Products marketed by the company include the Helios Pro surgical precision tool, various surgical drivers, and air motors for torque-based surgical devices.

Odyssey Therapeutics Inc. (ODTX)

Odyssey Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the production of precision medicines targeting autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. On Friday, the company's stock jumped over 8% to $29.05, a 52-week high in share price.

The company began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market in May 2026. Its lead drug candidate, OD-001, has completed a Phase 2a expansion study for ulcerative colitis, and is due to begin a Phase 2b monotherapy trial and a Phase 2a combination trial with vedolizumab in the second half of 2026. The company is also evaluating OD-002 for treating cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE).

In the second quarter, Odyessey's net loss widened by 28% to $52.8 million.

Evolus Inc. (EOLS)

Evolus operates as a performance beauty company, manufacturing aesthetic injectables to consumers provided via a digital platform.

Shares touched a 52-week high of $9.31 after rising over 2% in Friday's trade.

For the second quarter of this year, the company reported a revenue growth of 21% for a total of $84.1 million. GAAP loss amounted to $4.5 million, compared to $10.2 million from a year ago. Full year earnings for 2026 are expected to lie in the range of $330 million to $370 million, reflecting a potential 11% to 13% increase over revenues in 2025.

The company markets Jeuveau, a neurotoxin dedicated entirely to aesthetics; Evolysse, an injectable combination of hyaluronic acid gels; Profhilo, an injectable for skin quality licensed by Evolus in Europe.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI)

Biofrontera is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a portfolio of dermatological therapeutics, primarily utilizing photodynamic therapies (PDT).

Shares reached a 52-week high of $1.63 following a rise of over 6% in the intraday trade on Friday.

For the second quarter of 2026, Biofrontera saw a product revenue growth of 32.9%, contributing to a lower loss of $0.6 million, compared to $5.3 million in the previous year.

The company markets AMELUZ, an FDA- approved topical gel, usually prescribed alongside the BF-RhodoLED lamp to treat the precancerous skin condition, acitinic keratoses (AK).

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS)

Alpha Tau is an oncology therapeutics company specializing in the development of drug delivery techniques for targeted chemotherapies.

Shares reached a 52-week high of $15.17 on Friday.

The company is currently developing Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) as an investigational therapy designed to enable intratumoral treatment of solid tumors. The method involves placing radiation sources directly into the tumor, where they release short-lived therapeutic particles that disperse locally to destroy cancer cells.

For the second quarter of this year, the company reported a net loss of $68.8 million, compared to $18.8 million in the previous year. Expenditure increases as the company advanced Alpha DaRT in trials for glioblastoma, head and neck, skin, pancreatic, and lung cancers.

This Day In History:

On this day in 2006, Great Britain began offering vaccinations against Pneumococcal meningitis for newborns and infants. The disease posed a severe threat to babies exposed to the bacteria within the first few months of life, with many succumbing to septicemia. The vaccine, produced by Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, has since become available in the U.S. and other parts of the world.