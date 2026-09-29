Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - KOD +177% On Phase 3 Data; GRAL, IOVA, RGEN

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 28, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as promising results from clinical trials.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)

Kodiak, a pre-commercial stage biotechnology firm, is dedicated to discovering therapies that effectively address retinal diseases.

The company's stock soared over 177% on Monday to a new 52-week high of $95.77.

On the same day, Kodiak reported that the Phase 3 DAYBREAK trial evaluating its lead drug Zenkuda achieved its primary endpoint. The drug was found to improve vision and retinal drying when administered with tabirafusp-ted in patients of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Grail Inc. (GRAL)

Grail functions as a healthcare company advancing various tests in the early diagnosis of cancer by the use of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, machine learning and automated software.

The company saw shares rise over 4% to a 52-week high of $134.42 on Monday.

Last week, the company received a positive recommendation from the Molecular and Clinical Genetics Devices Panel of the Medical Devices Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the company's Galieri multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. The company anticipates an FDA decision on premarket approval for the test in the coming months.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)

Iovance operates as a commercial-stage immune-oncology company, developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies.

The company saw shares climb over 7% to a new 52-week high of $9.41 in Monday's trade.

Among the products marketed by Iovance are Amtagvi, offered as a one-time treatment for advanced melanoma. Proleukin is also prescribed to treat metastatic renal cell carcinoma and metastatic melanoma.

The company raised its full year revenue guidance to range between $410 million and $420 million, reflecting higher sales forecast for Amtagvi and Proleukin.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Repligen functions as a life sciences company that offers various bioprocessing solutions to facilitate large-scale manufacturing of biological drugs.

Shares rose over 2% to $198.87 on Monday, marking a new 52-week high for the company.

Among the various technologies marketed by the company are systems for filtration, fluid management, process analytics, chromatography, and proteins. For the second quarter of this year, the company earned $204 million in revenue, reflecting a 12% organic growth from last year.

This Day In History:

On this day in 1865, Elizabeth Garrett Anderson was licensed as the first female physician in Britain. A staunch student of the then-budding field of pharmacology, Anderson was appointed by the Society of Apothecaries and served at the Maryleborne Dispensary and later transformed the institution as a medical college for women.