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Halozyme Therapeutics Aktie 1814799 / US40637H1095

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21.09.2026 15:35:28

Biotech Stocks At 52-Week Highs - HSCS +7%, FRNM +5%, VOGX, HTFL, HALO

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on September 18, 2026, driven by the gain on certain clinical trial results or an announced public offering.

Vogenx Inc. (VOGX)   Vogenx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases. On Friday, shares surged to a 52-week high of $38.41.   Vogenx debuted on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 12, 2026, and commenced trading with an initial public offering (IPO) of 6,250,000 shares of common stock at $13 per share. The company gained about $81.3 million from the IPO.   Mizagliflozin is the company's lead product candidate and is currently being advanced for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH), gastroparesis, and GIP-dependent Cushing's syndrome. The Phase 2b EMERGE trial evaluating the drug for PBH reported positive results in June, as the drug demonstrated a clinically meaningful reduction of glucose and hypoglycemic events.   HeartSciences Inc. (HSCS)   HeartSciences is a healthcare information technology (HIT) company that advances the use of electrocardiography (EKG) services with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI).   Shares climbed over 7% to a 52-week high of $5.21 on Friday.   HeartSciences announced the merging of business with Fortitude Mining Holdings Inc. in June 2026. The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter of this year.   The company has applied for a FDA 510(k) clearance on its MyoVista waveECG device that integrates AI with ECG analysis. The submission is currently under review.   HeartFlow Inc. (HTFL)   HeartFlow is a medical technology company specializing in coronary artery disease (CAD) by developing AI models and devices to diagnose and locate plaque buildup in the heart without invasive procedures.   The company saw shares peak at a 52-week high of $52.22 on Friday, after rising over 2%.   For the second quarter of 2026, HeartFlow recorded a wider net loss of $15.7 million, compared to $9.2 million in the previous year. Revenue also grew by 48% to $64.1 million.   The company offers coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) imaging, which contributes to plaque and roadmap analysis, plaque staging, and for planning percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) using 3D models. Recently released results from a study stated that the HeartFlow FFR-CT technology could be utilised to cut unnecessary invasive heart procedures by 44%/.   Freenome Inc. (FRNM)   Freenome functions as a biotechnology company, utilizing multiomics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning for cancer detection.   Shares reached a 52-week high of $17.25 following a rise of 5% on Friday.   The company began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 21, 2026, after combining business with the Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp.   Later that same month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for its SimpleScreen CRC blood test for diagnosing colorectal cancer. The FDA also recently granted a Breakthrough Device designation to the investigational SimpleScreen Lung Cancer test, currently in development for easy, blood-based screening.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)   Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the production of proprietary enzymes and devices.   The company saw its shares touch a 52-week high of $112.66 on Friday.   The company pioneered the design of the ENHANZE drug delivery system to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids. The company also markets the Hypercon technology, Hylenex and XYOSTED, which utilize auto-injector technology.   Halozyme recently announced an upsized public offering of senior convertible notes, amounting to $1.3 billion. The company estimates full year revenues in 2026 to increase by 31% to 37%, lying in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion.

This Day In History:

On this day in 1951, British molecular biologist and geneticist Anthony John Clark was born. Clark was instrumental in developing techniques to create genetically modified mammals in the late 20th century. His team created Tracy, the first transgenic sheep capable of producing alpha-1-antitrypsin, used in treating cystic fibrosis. He also helped breed sheep resistant to mad cow disease and other prion-based infections. Clarks's work helped lay the foundations for genetic breeding that produced the first cloned large animal, Dolly.

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Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber

KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.

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Krypto-ETPs einfach erklärt – was passiert eigentlich hinter den Kulissen?

Krypto-ETPs ermöglichen Anlegern, über ein klassisches Wertpapier an der Entwicklung von Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin oder Ether zu partizipieren, ohne selbst Wallets oder Private Keys verwalten zu müssen. Doch hinter dem scheinbar einfachen Produkt steckt eine komplexe Infrastruktur aus Emittenten, Banken, Custodians, Market Makern und Börsen.

Im Interview mit Roman Wildhaber von der Bank Frick schauen wir uns an, wie Krypto-ETPs tatsächlich funktionieren, wie die physische Hinterlegung abläuft und worauf Anleger bei der Auswahl eines Produkts achten sollten.

Krypto-ETPs einfach erklärt – was passiert eigentlich hinter den Kulissen?

Inside Trading & Investment

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15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’510.80 19.98 SSBLXU
Short 14’821.19 13.79 S3PBUU
Short 15’354.52 8.95 BSUBQU
SMI-Kurs: 13’962.82 21.09.2026 15:43:28
Long 13’392.32 19.56 SJBMDU
Long 13’097.00 13.86 S5BOUU
Long 12’547.09 8.95 SN8B6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
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