Biotage AB (publ) Publishes its 2019 Annual Report and Corporate Governance Report

UPPSALA, Sweden, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotage's 2019 Annual Report and Corporate Governance Report are as of today available at: www.biotage.com. The Sustainability Report is part of the Annual Report.

This is information that Biotage AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 3.00pm CET on April 28, 2020.

About Biotage

Biotage offers efficient separation technologies from analysis to industrial scale and high quality solutions for analytical chemistry from research to commercial analysis laboratories. Biotage's products are used by government authorities, academic institutions, contract research and contract manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical and food companies, among others. The company is headquartered in Uppsala and has offices in the US, UK, China, Japan, South Korea and India. Biotage has approx. 460 employees and had sales of 1 101 MSEK in 2019. Biotage is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.biotage.com

Contact persons:

Tomas Blomquist, CEO

Tel: 0705-23-01-63, tomas.blomquist@biotage.com

