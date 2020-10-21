|
BIOQUAL Presents Unaudited Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC Pink: BIOQ) (www.bioqual.com):
Three Months Ended
Revenue
$
14,920,475
$
10,067,876
Income Before Income Tax
$
2,496,988
$
1,874,483
Net Income
$
1,766,588
$
1,324,483
Basic Earnings per Share
of Common Stock
$
1.98
$
1.48
Diluted Earnings per Share
of Common Stock
$
1.98
$
1.48
Weighted Average
Number of Shares Outstanding
For Basic Earnings Per Share
893,416
893,416
Weighted Average
Number of Shares Outstanding
For Diluted Earnings Per Share
894,030
893,648
For more detail related to the fiscal year 2021 unaudited first quarter results, please visit our web site at www.bioqual.com.
Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts; the Company’s ability to obtain new government or commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company’s contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005799/en/
