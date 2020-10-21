SMI 10’021 -1.2%  SPI 12’495 -1.5%  Dow 28’271 -0.1%  DAX 12’558 -1.4%  Euro 1.0736 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’181 -1.5%  Gold 1’929 1.2%  Dollar 0.9039 -0.3%  Öl 42.0 -1.8% 
21.10.2020 18:26:00

BIOQUAL Presents Unaudited Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC Pink: BIOQ) (www.bioqual.com):

Three Months Ended
August 31,

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

14,920,475

 

$

10,067,876

 

   

Income Before Income Tax

$

2,496,988

 

$

1,874,483

 

   

Net Income

$

1,766,588

 

$

1,324,483

 

   

Basic Earnings per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

of Common Stock

$

1.98

 

$

1.48

   

Diluted Earnings per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

of Common Stock

$

1.98

 

$

1.48

   

Weighted Average

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of Shares Outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

For Basic Earnings Per Share

 

893,416

 

 

893,416

   

Weighted Average

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of Shares Outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

For Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

894,030

 

 

893,648

For more detail related to the fiscal year 2021 unaudited first quarter results, please visit our web site at www.bioqual.com.

Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts; the Company’s ability to obtain new government or commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company’s contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.

