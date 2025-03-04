Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'007 -1.2%  SPI 17'154 -1.2%  Dow 42'531 -1.5%  DAX 22'327 -3.5%  Euro 0.9425 0.2%  EStoxx50 5'387 -2.8%  Gold 2'916 0.8%  Bitcoin 78'150 1.1%  Dollar 0.8884 -1.0%  Öl 71.2 -0.4% 
Bioporto A-S Aktie [Valor: 461042 / ISIN: DK0011048619]
04.03.2025 21:28:00

BioPorto A/S announces Jens Due Olsen as a Board of Directors candidate intending to appoint Jens Due Olsen as Chair, along with updates on other candidates

Bioporto A-S
1.50 DKK 0.13%
March 4, 2025
Announcement no. 04

BioPorto A/S announces Jens Due Olsen as a Board of Directors candidate intending to appoint Jens Due Olsen as Chair, along with updates on other candidates

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, March 4, 2025 – BioPorto A/S (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), announces Jens Due Olsen as a board candidate with the intention of appointing Jens Due Olsen as Chair of the Board of Directors following the Company’s Annual General Meeting on April 11, 2025.

Jens Due Olsen has over 30 years of experience in leadership positions in Danish and international industrial, financial and technology companies including medico technology. Jens currently serves as chair of the Board of Directors of NKT Holding and the privately owned European Energy A/S and Vice Chair of KMD A/S, a subsidiary of NEC Corp. Inc. and has advisory roles with several private equity and venture capital firms including JOLT S.A. Furthermore, Jens is Chair of the non-for-profit organization Børnebasketfonden. Jens Due Olsen has previously held leadership and executive positions in A.P. Moller-Maersk, FLSmidth and GN Store Nord amongst others.

Jens Due Olsen's extensive expertise and leadership will be important in guiding BioPorto through its next phase of growth and innovation and support the Company’s engagement with investors and stakeholders in the local investment community.

Henrik Juuel, who is currently serving as Interim Chair, will stay on the Board and is expected to be appointed Vice Chair in 2025, subject to re-election.

Furthermore, Mats Thorén will seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting, and the Board proposes Donna Haire as a new Board Member.

Donna Haire is a board director and Chief Executive Officer of The Eriah Group, Inc., a global consulting firm specializing in turn-key R&D operations, including regulatory, quality, clinical, and medical affairs for drugs, biologics, medical devices, in vitro diagnostics, and combination products. She is recognized for her regulatory expertise; Donna was designated a U.S. regulatory expert to lead international trade negotiations on regulatory convergence. Donna currently serves on the boards of FluoGuide A/S and Sedana Medical AB.

Ninfa Saunders, Michael S. Singer and Don M. Hardison will not seek re-election at the General Meeting. 

Henrik Juuel, Chair (interim) of BioPorto, comments: "I am very pleased that we have managed to attract two high caliber candidates like Jens Due Olsen and Donna Haire to our Board. I am confident that with the proposed future Board composition BioPorto will be in a good position to drive the business forward and unleash the full value potential together with Management over the coming years. On behalf of BioPorto I would also like to thank Ninfa, Don and Michael for their Board service and their valued contribution to the company.”

  

To receive BioPorto’s Company Announcements, Press Releases, Newsletters and other business relevant information, please sign up on https://bioporto.com/investor-contact/.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Henrik Juuel, Chair (interim), +45 2113 5182, investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto 

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem. 

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide. 

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

Forward-looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the Company’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance including the Company’s Guidance for 2025; currency exchange rate fluctuations; anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to implementation of manufacturing and quality systems, commercialization of NGAL tests, and the development of future products and new indications; concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; and, the Company’s ability to successfully market both new and existing products. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as "aim”, "anticipate”, "believe”, "intend”, "estimate”, "expect” and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the Company’s business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may impact BioPorto’s success are more fully disclosed in BioPorto’s periodic financial filings, including its Annual Report for 2023, with the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors”.

