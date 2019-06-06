BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy Dispensing Non-opioid Pain Medication Qutenza® (Capsaicin) 8% Patch in Exclusive Relationship

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy (BioPlus), a leading innovative specialty pharmacy, announces an exclusive relationship to dispense the prescription-strength non-opioid pain medication Qutenza® (capsaicin) 8% patch from Averitas Pharma, Inc. Qutenza (capsaicin) 8% patch is indicated for the management of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, also known as post-shingles pain. The most common side effects of Qutenza are application site redness, application site pain, application site itching, small bumps where Qutenza is applied, and nausea.

Qutenza is a topical treatment in the form of a patch providing 8% capsaicin and is the first and only prescription-strength capsaicin product for treating post-shingles pain. A single, one-hour treatment can provide up to three months of pain relief from post-shingles pain. The treatment can be repeated every three months, if needed.

"After a bout of shingles, patients can develop a very painful neuralgia that can interfere and limit enjoying daily activities. Qutenza is an option for long-lasting pain relief for these patients and BioPlus is pleased to provide exclusive access to dispensing this treatment option," shares Sharon Ferrer, VP of Pharmaceutical Relations at BioPlus.

"Pain relief is not far away, since BioPlus ensures prompt treatment starts with our 2-Day Ready 2 Ship program that quickly gets medications to patients," adds David DuRoss, Senior Vice President of Trade for BioPlus.

Qutenza has been FDA approved since 2009 for the safe and effective management of post-shingles pain, which can feel like a constant intense burning or stabbing pain. Averitas Pharma acquired the US rights to Qutenza late last year.

"By partnering with BioPlus as the exclusive specialty pharmacy for Qutenza, healthcare professionals and patients will have a single-point of contact for benefit verification services, ordering Qutenza patches and arranging for treatment so patients can benefit from pain relief," explains Doug Stefanelli, President of Averitas Pharma. "Qutenza isn't right for everyone and must be applied by a healthcare professional. However, if Qutenza can benefit a patient, we want to make sure that the customer experience is efficient."

About Qutenza:

Qutenza® (capsaicin) 8% Patch is indicated for the management of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia.

Important Safety Information:

Treatment with Qutenza must be performed only by a healthcare provider. You should never apply or remove Qutenza yourself.

Contraindications:

None

Warnings and Precautions:



Qutenza is not for use near eyes or mucous membranes. Do not sniff or inhale near the Qutenza patch as this may cause you to cough or sneeze.

Do not touch the Qutenza patch with your hands. If you touch the patch, it may cause burning and stinging; if this occurs, tell your healthcare provider.

Even though a numbing medicine is used on the skin before applying Qutenza, some patients may still experience substantial pain during the treatment. Tell your healthcare provider if you are experiencing pain; a cool compress or medicine for the pain can be provided to help lessen your discomfort.

Qutenza can cause serious side effects including pain and increases in blood pressure during or right after treatment.

Your healthcare provider should check your blood pressure during treatment with Qutenza.

If you have high blood pressure that is not well controlled by medicine, or have had recent heart problems, stroke, or other vascular problems, you may be at increased risk and should discuss with your doctor whether Qutenza is right for you.

If opioids are used to treat pain associated with the application procedure, these medicines may affect your ability to perform potentially hazardous activities such as driving or operating heavy machinery.

Side Effects:

In clinical studies, the most common drug-related side effects of Qutenza, which occurred in 5% or more of patients, included redness, pain, itching, or small bumps where Qutenza was applied, and nausea. You should tell your doctor if any side effects bother you or do not go away.

Adverse Event Reporting:

Physicians, other healthcare providers, and patients are encouraged to voluntarily report adverse events involving drugs or medical devices. To make a report you can:



In the U.S., visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088; or

For Qutenza, you may also call 1-877-900-6479 and select option 1, or press zero on your keypad to talk to an operator to direct your call.

For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist.

Please see full Prescribing Information.

About BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy is a leading independent, national specialty pharmacy and the first and only specialty pharmacy to offer a two-hour turnaround from referral to patient acceptance. Our company celebrates 30 years of innovative excellence in specialty pharmacy, working closely with payers and the pharmaceutical industry, as well as with prescribers to get prompt treatment for patients, and directly supporting our patients nationwide to achieve optimal health outcomes. We provide a complete range of specialty services, including for immunology, cancer, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis C, and other complex, chronic conditions. BioPlus, a privately-held, pharmacist-owned company based in Altamonte Springs, Florida, is accredited by URAC, VIPPS, and ACHC with a Distinction in Oncology.

For information: http://www.bioplusrx.com or

Contact: info(at)bioplusrx(dot)com

Phone: 1-888-292-0744

For information about Qutenza: http://www.Qutenza.com

Qutenza® is a registered trademark of Averitas Pharma, Inc.

72512-QZ-55

SOURCE BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy