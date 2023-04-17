SMI 11'312 -0.3%  SPI 14'845 -0.1%  Dow 33'987 0.3%  DAX 15'790 -0.1%  Euro 0.9820 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'368 -0.5%  Gold 1'995 -0.5%  Bitcoin 26'485 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8987 0.0%  Öl 84.8 -2.1% 
BIOPHYTIS American Depositary Share Repr 10 Shs Aktie [Valor: 48180517 / ISIN: US09076G1040]
17.04.2023 23:00:06

Biophytis: Results of the Combined General Meeting on April 17, 2023

BIOPHYTIS American Depositary Share Repr 10 Shs
0.40 USD -3.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Biophytis / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Biophytis: Results of the Combined General Meeting on April 17, 2023

17-Apr-2023 / 23:00 CET/CEST

 

Results of the Combined General Meeting on April 17, 2023

 

  • Adoption of all resolutions

 

  • Reduction of the nominal value of the share to 0.01 euro

 

Paris, France, Cambridge (Massachusetts, États-Unis), April 17th, 2022 23h00 - Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM : BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris : ALBPS), («Biophytis» or the «company»), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, today announces the approval by a very large majority of all resolutions presented by the company and falling within the remit of the Combined General Meeting.

 

Thanks to the mobilization of shareholders, the CGM could be held on second call with a quorum of more than 20% of the shareholders present or represented. 

 

The 18 resolutions presented by the company were approved at a very large majority and were comprising notably the reduction of the nominal value of the share by capitalisation of losses, the resolutions related to the renewal of the authorisations to increase the share capital and to issue securities giving the right to the share capital voted at the AGM of June 2022, the resolution concerning the share consolidation.

 

Following the General Meeting, a Board of Directors of the Company was held and decided, in accordance with the vote in resolution number 1, to proceed with a reduction of the nominal value of the shares from EUR 0.20 to EUR 0.01.


The results of the votes of the combined General Meeting will be available on Biophytis website from April, 18TH 2023, under the section - Investors - General Assembly.

 

Stanislas Veillet, President, and CEO of Biophytis, said: « I would like to thank all the shareholders for their commitment and renewed trust. I am very pleased that all the resolutions presented by the company during the Combined General Meeting were approved, which will allow us to move towards our goal of bringing our first drug against severe forms of Covid-19 to market in the coming months.

 

 

     *   *   *   *

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, being developed as a treatment for sarcopenia in a Phase 2 clinical trial in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). In addition, Sarconeos (BIO101) has been demonstrated to be active on severe COVID-19 patients, in a positive Ph2-3 study (COVA) with results released Q1 2023. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The Company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS ISIN: US09076G1040). For more information visit www.biophytis.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please also refer to the "Risk and uncertainties the Company is to face" section from the Company's 2022 Half Year Financial Report available on BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com) and as exposed in the "Risk Factors" section of form 20-F as well as other forms filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Biophytis Contact for Investor Relations

Philippe Rousseau, CFO

Investors@biophytis.com

 

 

Media Contacts

Antoine Denry : antoine.denry@taddeo.fr  +33 6 18 07 83 27
Agathe Boggio : agathe.boggio@taddeo.fr  +33 7 62 77 69 42

 

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Language: English
Issuer: Biophytis
14 avenue de l´Opéra
75001 Paris
France
Internet: https://www.biophytis.com
ISIN: US09076G1040, FR0012816825
EQS News ID: 1609611

 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1609611  17-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1609611&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

