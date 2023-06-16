Biophytis: RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 16, 2023 ALL RESOLUTIONS PRESENTED BY THE COMPANY HAVE BEEN ADOPTED

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 16, 2023

ALL RESOLUTIONS PRESENTED BY THE COMPANY

HAVE BEEN ADOPTED

Paris, France and Cambridge (Massachusetts, USA), June 16, 2023 11pm CET - Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM : BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris : ALBPS), («Biophytis» or the «company»), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, today announces the approval by a very large majority of all resolutions presented by the company and falling within the remit of the Annual General Meeting.

Thanks to the mobilization of shareholders, the AGM could be held with a quorum of more than 26% of the shareholders present or represented.

The 10 resolutions presented by the company were approved at a very large majority and were notably comprising the approval of the companys statutory and consolidated accounts for the fiscal year 2022, the allocation of profit & loss for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the renewal of Mr. Jean Mariani as a board member.

The results of the votes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on Biophytis website from June 19, 2023, under the section « Investors / General Meetings ».

ABOUT BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of

therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and

improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe

respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug

candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, planned to be developed as a treatment for

sarcopenia in upcoming Phase 3 clinical trials in the United States, Brazil, and Europe (SARA-31 and

SARA-32). It has also been studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment

of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A paediatric

formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular

Dystrophy (DMD). The Company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The

Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825)

and ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS ISIN:

US09076G1040).

For more information, visit www.biophytis.com.

