27.09.2023 23:15:05
Biophytis releases its half-yearly accounts as of 30 June 2023 and provides an update on its operations
Biophytis
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, USA), September 27, 2023 11:15 pm CET Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM : BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris : ALBPS), («Biophytis»), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including respiratory failure in patients with COVID-19, publishes its half-year accounts as of 30 June 2023 and provides an update on the progress of its R&D projects over the 1st half of the year and the last few months.
Stanislas Veillet, Chairman and CEO of Biophytis, stated:
"During the first half of 2023, we achieved key milestones in the development of our main drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), with a view to partnerships and market access in 2024, despite a particularly challenging financial environment.
Pursuant to an accelerated development over the last two years, we have obtained positive results from our phase 2-3 COVA. Biophytis is one of the few European companies to have obtained proof of efficacy in patients with severe forms of COVID-19. We are pursuing the pharmaceutical and regulatory development of Sarconeos (BIO101), and are currently in discussions with European and American regulatory agencies to define the conditions for market access.
In addition, thanks to the encouraging results obtained with the SARA-INT phase 2b study, Biophytis has received authorizations from the US and Belgian agencies to start the clinical SARA-31 study, which will be the first phase 3 study ever launched in sarcopenia.
Finally, the Company has strengthened its management team over the last few months, notably in pharmaceutical operations, finance and business development, in order to forge strategic partnerships for the development of Sarconeos (BIO101).With the progress made in its pipeline, Biophytis is confirming its pioneering position in the development of treatments for age-related diseases, generating a strong medical need that is set to grow very rapidly in the years ahead."
Financial information
Outlook and next steps
Following the authorizations received from the Belgian and US agencies to conduct a phase 3 trial, the Company will actively pursue its search for partners with a view to initiating the trial in 2024, in collaboration with global or regional pharmaceutical companies under a licensing agreement.
About BIOPHYTIS
Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of drug candidates for
For more information, visit www.biophytis.com
Disclaimer
Biophytis contacts
Investor relations
Nicolas Fellmann, CFO
Investors@biophytis.com
Media
Antoine Denry: antoine.denry@taddeo.fr +33 6 18 07 83 27
Nizar Berrada: nizar.berrada@taddeo.fr +33 6 38 31 90 50
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Issuer:
|Biophytis
|14 avenue de l´Opéra
|75001 Paris
|France
|Internet:
|https://www.biophytis.com
|ISIN:
|US09076G1040, FR0012816825
|EQS News ID:
|1736225
|End of Announcement - EQS News Service
1736225 27-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
