20.06.2024 01:10:13
Biophytis extends its contract with Atlas to secure financing for its business activities
Biophytis
Biophytis extends its contract with Atlas
Impact of the issue on the shareholding of a shareholder holding 1% of the capital before the transaction
Non-diluted basis
Diluted basis
Before the issue of ORNANE bonds
1.00%
0.41%
On the basis of conversion of a tranche of ORNANE bonds under the amendment to the Atlas 2021 contract: issue of 3,076,923 new shares
0.59%
0.32%
On the basis of conversion of all the ORNANE bonds under the amendment to the Atlas 2021 Contract: issue of 24,615,385 new shares
0.15%
0.13%
Risk factors
- Dilution risk: the shareholders of the Company, who cannot participate in the operation, will suffer dilution when issuing new shares in conversion of convertible bonds;
- Risk in the event of non-completion of all tranches: the total amount of the OC issue is not guaranteed and will depend in particular on market conditions, so the company may be required to seek additional financing;
- Risk of volatility and liquidity of the Company's shares: the sale of shares on the market could have significant consequences on the volatility and liquidity of the security;
- Risk relating to changes in the stock price: as the intermediary is not intended to remain a shareholder, the transfers of new shares issued upon conversion of the OCs could have an unfavorable impact on the company's share price.
About BIOPHYTIS
Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of drug candidates for age-related diseases. BIO101 (20-hydroxyecdysone), our lead drug candidate, is a small molecule in development for muscular (sarcopenia, phase 3 ready and Duchenne muscular dystrophy), respiratory (Covid-19 phase 2-3 completed) and metabolic diseases (obesity, phase 2 to be started). The Company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and the ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on OTC market (Ticker: BPTSY – ISIN: US09076G4010). For more information, visit www.biophytis.com
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward- looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please also refer to the "Risk and uncertainties the Company is to face» section from the Company’s 2023 Financial Report available on BIOPHYTIS website and as exposed in the "Risk Factors" section of form 20-F as well as other forms filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Biophytis contacts
Investor relations
Nicolas Fellmann, CFO
Media
Antoine Denry: antoine.denry@taddeo.fr – +33 6 18 07 83 27
Nizar Berrada: nizar.berrada@taddeo.fr – +33 6 38 31 90 50
