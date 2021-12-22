SMI 12’714 0.3%  SPI 16’229 0.5%  Dow 35’754 0.7%  DAX 15’593 1.0%  Euro 1.0417 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’217 1.0%  Gold 1’803 0.8%  Bitcoin 45’065 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9198 -0.4%  Öl 75.6 2.2% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern

BIOPHYTIS American Depositary Share Repr 10 Shs Aktie [Valor: 48180517 / ISIN: US09076G1040]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.12.2021 23:00:02

Biophytis announces the drawing of the last tranche of ORNANE under the 2020 Atlas Contract for €3 million

BIOPHYTIS American Depositary Share Repr 10 Shs
5.10 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Biophytis / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Biophytis announces the drawing of the last tranche of ORNANE under the 2020 Atlas Contract for €3 million

22-Dec-2021 / 23:00 CET/CEST

 

Biophytis announces the drawing of the last tranche
of ORNANE under the 2020 Atlas Contract for €3 million

 

Paris (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, U.S.), December 22, 2021, 11:00 pm CET - Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces the issuance of the last 120 Bonds Redeemable in Cash and New and Existing Shares (ORNANE) for a total amount of €3 million under its existing convertible bond agreement with Atlas, a specialized investment fund based in New York (United States) for €24 million (the "2020 Atlas Contract").

 

On April 7, 2020, Biophytis announced a convertible line of €24 million from Atlas. The financing instrument allows the issuance of 960 ORNANE, at a par value of €25,000 each. The €24 million total financing were to be drawn by Biophytis over the following 3 years, through 8 successive tranches of €3 million each. This is the last drawing from this instrument.

 

The Company will keep the shareholders informed of the exercise of the ORNANE issue warrants and the subsequent conversions, through a summary table of issue warrants, the ORNANE, and the number of shares in circulation, which will be available on the Company website.

 

Reminder of the main characteristics of the 2020 Atlas ORNANE contract issued

The ORNANE do not bear interest and have a 24-month maturity from issuance. The holder of ORNANE may request at any time to convert them during their maturity period, and at that time the Company will be able to redeem the ORNANE in cash. In case of cash redemption, the amount reimbursed will be limited to 115% of the principal.

 

Number of securities and dilution (assumptions)

As of December 22, 2021, based on 134,437,104 outstanding shares, assuming conversion on this day and a conversion price equal to 97% of the pricing period VWAP of €0.468 dilution is reflected as follows:

 

Impact on a shareholder's 1% stake in the Company's capital prior to the transaction

Non diluted

Diluted

Before issuing of new ORNANE

 

Upon conversion of the ORNANE from 8 of Atlas: issuing of 6 410 256 additional shares

1.00 %

 

0.95 %

0.94 %

 

0.90 %

 

 

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, being developed as a treatment for sarcopenia in a Phase 2 clinical trial in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). It is also being studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS - ISIN: US09076G1040). For more information visit www.biophytis.com

 

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please also refer to the "Risk and uncertainties the Company is to face" section from the Company's 2021 Half Year Report available on BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com) and as exposed in the "Risk Factors" section of form 20-F as well as other forms filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

 

 

Biophytis Contact for Investor Relations

Evelyne Nguyen, CFO

Investors@biophytis.com

 

Media Contacts

Antoine Denry : antoine.denry@taddeo.fr - +33 6 18 07 83 27
Agathe Boggio : agathe.boggio@taddeo.fr - +33 7 62 77 69 42

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Language: English
Issuer: Biophytis
14 avenue de l'Opéra
75001 Paris
France
Internet: https://www.biophytis.com
ISIN: US09076G1040, FR0012816825
EQS News ID: 1261421

 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1261421  22-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261421&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu BIOPHYTIS American Depositary Share Repr 10 Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BIOPHYTIS American Depositary Share Repr 10 Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 1 – Rückblick 2021 | BX Swiss TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Rückblick des Jahres 2021. Trotz der hohen Belastung für die Menschen litt die Börse im Jahr 2021 kaum unter den Einflüssen der Pandemie. Robert Halver erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum die Kurse im Jahr 2021 von Allzeithoch zu Allzeithoch gestiegen sind und wie sich die allgemeine Inflationsangst und das Zinsniveau verändert hat.

 

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 1 – Rückblick 2021 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

22.12.21 Micron Technology reitet den Trend
22.12.21 Marktüberblick: Airbus-Aktie fliegt
22.12.21 SMI hält Kontakt zum Rekordhoch
22.12.21 Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 1 – Rückblick 2021 | BX Swiss TV
22.12.21 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Wichtige Aufwärtstrendlinie verteidigt / ABB – Droht ein Doppeltop?
21.12.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Electronic Arts Inc
21.12.21 Vontobel: derimail - 7.25% p.a. auf Versicherer mit 60% Barriere
20.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Drastische Aufwertung: Türkei stemmt sich gegen Lira-Verfall
Zur Rose-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab: Einführung des E-Rezepts in Deutschland offenbar verschoben
SFS-Aktie letztendlich im Aufwind: SFS verstärkt sich mit deutscher Hoffmann SE
Ex-Präsident Trump bekommt wegen Truth Social Ärger mit der SEC
US-Börsen schliessen grün -- Gegenbewegung: SMI letztendlich freundlich -- DAX schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss erholt
Wall Street letztlich fester -- SMI rettet sich zum Handelsschluss ins Plus -- DAX beendet Sitzung freundlich -- Märkte in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Gerüchte um "Tesla Model Pi": Kommt nun das Tesla-Smartphone?
Stadler-Aktie steigt: Stadler Rail übernimmt deutsche Signaltechnikfirma BBR
Rückzug von der Börse: Das passiert, wenn eine Aktie von der Börse genommen wird
Moderna-Aktie schwach: Moderna möchte Zusammenarbeit mit Schweiz vertiefen - Jährlicher Booster für über 50-Jährige

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit