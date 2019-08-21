Biopesticides Market - Global Industry Analysis, Value, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Biopesticides Market – Overview Biopesticides are a type of pesticides that are derived from microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, and virus or from natural materials such as plants.They contain bacteria, viruses, fungi, or protozoans as their active elements. Unlike chemical-based pesticides, these natural materials do not harm the environment.Biopesticides can be classified into biochemical pesticides, microbial pesticides, and plant-incorporated protectants.

Biochemical pesticides are naturally occurring and non-toxic compounds or synthetically derived with functional identities similar to their natural counterparts.Microbial pesticides consist of microorganisms as active ingredients.

Plant-incorporated protectants are substances that are produced from genetic materials.

Based on source, the microbial pesticides segment held major share of the global biopesticides market in 2018 owing to its cost effectiveness and minimal environmental impact.This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, biopesticides can be easily adopted in Integrated Pest Management systems (IPMs) due to their lower environmental risks and lesser cost. These are the major factors driving the microbial pesticides segment.

In terms of application, the cereals & grains segment accounted for significant share of the market due to excellent results obtained by the use of biopesticides on the crop type.Based on product, the bioherbicides segment constituted prominent share of the global biopesticides market.

Ability to provide excellent weed control results, primarily on fruits and vegetables; and cereals and grains types of crops is driving the bioherbicides segment.

In terms of value and volume, North America occupied substantial share of the global biopesticides market in 2018.The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Rise in awareness about the harmful effects of chemical-based agro products and increase in demand for organic food are key factors boosting the biopesticides market in the region.However, the biopesticides market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Cost effectiveness and excellent performance in terms of pest & pathogen control of biopesticides; and rise in demand for food due to rapidly increasing population are fuelling the demand for biopesticides in Asia Pacific. Government support to increase awareness about benefits of using biopesticides over chemical-based pesticides is also positively impacting the demand for biopesticides in the region.

Reluctance in adoption of modern pesticides among end-users is experienced in the global biopesticides market.Farmers are unaware about the ill-effects of chemical-based pesticides such as soil infertility and environmental pollution.

This coupled with the dominance of conventional agriculture techniques owing to the lack of awareness about the use of biopesticides in farmers is estimated to restrain the market in the near future.

This report analyzes and forecasts the biopesticides market at the global, regional, and country levels.The market has been forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.

The study includes market indicators, drivers, and restraints of the global biopesticides market.It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for biopesticides during the forecast period.

The report also highlights opportunities in the biopesticides market at the global and regional levels. The report also analyzes price trends and forecasts prices of biopesticides at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global biopesticides market.Porter's Five Forces model for the biopesticides market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.

The report covers the regulatory landscape that includes various regulations regarding the product across the globe to understand the various legal constraints that can affect the product offering. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein source, product and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global biopesticides market by segmenting it in terms of source, product, and application.In terms of source, the market has been segmented into microbial pesticide (Bt Products and Non Bt products), biochemical pesticides, and plant-incorporated protectants.

Based on product, the biopesticides market has been segregated into bioinsecticides, bioherbicides, bionematicide, and others (including plant growth regulators). Based on application, the market has been segregated into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others (including nursery and turf).

Market segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for biopesticides in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual value of the biopesticides market for 2018 and the estimated market value for 2019 along with forecast for the next eight years. The market value has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The global biopesticides market is fragmented with large numbers of global and local players. Key players include Certis USA L.L.C., Bayer AG, Syngenta International AG, FMC Corporation, Novozymes A/S, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd, AGRICHEM, Symborg S. L., Biotech International Ltd, T. Stance & Company Ltd, Summit Chemical LLC, and BioSafe Systems LLC. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, application mapping, business strategies, and recent developments. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top four players operating in the global biopesticides market along with analysis of business strategies.

The global biopesticides market has been segmented as follows:

Global Biopesticides Market, by Source

Microbial Pesticides

Bt Products

Non Bt Products

Biochemical Pesticides

Plant-incorporated Protectants

Global Biopesticides Market, by Product Bioinsecticides Biofungicides Bioherbicides Bionematicides Others (including Plant Growth Regulators)

Global Biopesticides Market, by Application

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pules

Fruits & Vegetables

Others (including Nursery and Turf)

Global Biopesticides Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Global and regional share of the biopesticides market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn), by source, product, and application segments for the period between 2018 and 2027

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for biopesticides in countries and sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Egypt, and South Africa with respect to different source, product, and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2027

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global biopesticides market

Price trend forecasts of the global biopesticides market in terms product

Regulatory landscape, value chain analysis including level of integration, list of key brand and raw material suppliers; and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the global biopesticides market

Qualitative analysis on raw materials of biochemical biopesticides and mode of applications of biopesticides

Market attractiveness analysis of the global biopesticides market, by source, product, and application

Key findings of the biopesticides market in each region and in-depth analysis of major source, product, and application segments in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market of major companies

Detailed company profiles of 16 market players

