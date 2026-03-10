BioNTech Aktie 50030055 / US09075V1026
10.03.2026 12:51:17
BioNTech Slips To Loss In Q4, Warns On Weak FY26 Revenues; Shares Plunge In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Germany's BioNTech SE (BNTX) reported Tuesday a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, hurt by weak revenues. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects lower revenues.
The quarterly results and outlook reflect weak demand for COVID-19 vaccines.
In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares of the immunotherapy company were plunging around 18.3 percent, trading at $83.48.
For the fourth quarter, net loss was 305.0 million euros, compared to a net income of 259.5 million euros a year ago. Loss per share was 1.25 euros, compared to earnings per share of 1.08 euros last year.
Adjusted net loss was 79.5 million euros or 0.33 euro per share, compared to an adjusted net profit of 432.4 million euros or 1.79 euros per share a year earlier.
Revenues for the three months were 907.4 million euros, compared to 1.19 billion euros in the prior year period.
The quarterly year-on-year decrease was primarily driven by lower sales of the Company's COVID-19 vaccines due to reduced market demand.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects total revenues of 2.0 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros, compared to 2.87 billion euros in fiscal 2025.
In 2026, BioNTech anticipates lower COVID-19 vaccine revenues, driven by declines in both the European and United States markets.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Nachrichten zu BioNTech (ADRs)
|
12:32
|Biontech: Gründer verlassen Unternehmen und wollen neue Firma gründen (Spiegel Online)
|
11:54
|Biontech macht rund eine Milliarde Euro Verlust (AWP)
|
11:30
|Co-founders behind pioneering Covid vaccine to step down from BioNTech (Financial Times)
|
04.03.26
|Moderna-Aktie springt hoch: BioNTech-Rivale beendet Patentstreit mit Milliardenvergleich (finanzen.ch)
|
20.02.26
|Patentklage zwischen BioNTech und Moderna - Wie reagieren die Aktien? (finanzen.ch)
|
14.02.26
|Ohne BioNTech-Aktie: Diese Biotech-Aktien empfehlen Analysten für 2026 (finanzen.ch)
|
12.02.26
|BioNTech-Aktie überzeugt 2026 bislang - Analysten erwarten zusätzliche Impulse (finanzen.ch)
|
03.02.26
|BioNTech-Aktie nach Rally: Analysten sehen kaum weiteres Kurspotenzial (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu BioNTech (ADRs)
|23.01.26
|BioNTech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.12.25
|BioNTech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.12.25
|BioNTech Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.11.25
|BioNTech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.25
|BioNTech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
