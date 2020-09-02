02.09.2020 18:47:00

BioNJ Announces Lineup for Virtual BioPartnering Conference

TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ's Tenth Annual BioPartnering Conference scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, and Wednesday, October 7, will bring hundreds of life sciences professionals from the Northeast and beyond together for networking, 1:1 partnering meetings, company presentations, posters, exhibits and plenary sessions.

"We're thrilled to once again present BioNJ's BioPartnering Conference in concert with J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation. Both of these organizations are dedicated to strengthening the ecosystem and supporting the life sciences industry in bringing new therapies and medicines to Patients," said Debbie Hart, President and CEO, BioNJ. 

"This year's two-day virtual program is designed to once again foster productive partnerships, create fruitful opportunities, grow the ecosystem and bolster medical innovation," added Hart. "In fact, attendees will have the opportunity to schedule 1:1 partnering meetings for four full-days -- October 5 through October 8. And, to ensure that attendees have ample time to schedule their meetings prior to the start of the event, we are opening the partnering system next week."

Live plenary sessions will be led by these industry experts: Sarah Brennan, Vice President, Business Development, Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Matthew Cohen, Ph.D., Partner, Osage University Partners; Jason Furtado, M.Eng, Founder & CEO, Shoobx, Inc.; Jim Glassman, Ph.D., Managing Director and Head Economist, J.P. Morgan; David Greenwald, Ph.D., Vice President, Business Development, Deerfield Management; Johan Van Hoof, M.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Infectious Disease & Vaccines (IDV), Janssen R&D, Managing Director, Janssen Vaccines & Prevention, B.V, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Robbie Huffines, MBA, Global Chairman, Investment Banking, J.P. Morgan; Michal Preminger, Ph.D., MBA, Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, East, North America; Dennis Purcell, MBA, Founder, Aisling Capital; Anna Turetsky, Ph.D., Principal, Venture Investments, The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research; and John Whittaker, MBA, Managing Director, J.P. Morgan.

Company Presentations will be given by these emerging life sciences organizations:




9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. 

Intrommune Therapeutics

Sandhill Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclipse Therapeutics

Jubilant Therapeutics

SCYNEXIS

Adastra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 

Kayothera

Simphotek

AustarPharma LLC

Levolta Pharmaceuticals

StemBioSys, Inc.

Azure Biotech, Inc. 

Nanochon

Syapse

BioAegis Therapeutics, Inc. 

Neumentum, Inc.

Tactical Therapeutics, Inc. 

Blaze Bioscience, Inc. 

OcuMedic, Inc.

Third Pole Therapeutics

Chromocell Corporation

Oncoceutics

Tyme, Inc.

Evrys Bio

OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Viamer Biosciences

FLUIDDA Inc.

PhageNova Bio, Inc.

Virion Therapeutics

Geistlich Pharma

Provid Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Visikol, Inc.

Immune Regulation Ltd.

Qlibrium

Wellsheet, Inc.

Immunic Therapeutics

RenovaCare, Inc.


Insmed Incorporated

RTsafe


Additionally, pitch presentations will be given by these institution spin-outs and other start-up companies:

Aeragen

Inspirate Bioscience

precisionlife

AEROS Environmental LLC

Libera Bio

Quantitative Radiology
Solutions

AGelity Biomechanics Corp.   

MAVEN Diagnostic

Raven Biomaterials LLC

Alterra Biotech Inc. 

Maxwell Biosciences, Inc. 

Respirogen, Inc. 

Ayma Therapeutics Inc. 

MedifVU, LLC 

RTM Vital Signs LLC

BalinBac Therapeutics Inc. 

Medsix 

SAPHTx, Inc.

Bright Cloud International

Molecular Surface
Technologies 

Sentrimed, Inc.

Ciscovery Bio

Navega Therapeutics

Sharper Sense

Clara Biotech, Inc. 

NemaGen Discoveries 

Surgicure Technologies, Inc.

Concarlo Holdings, LLC

Neoneur LLC

Sympal, Inc.

Cryptyx Biosciences

Notitia Biologics Company 

TBT Pharma

FloBio LLC 

Obatala Sciences, Inc. 

Teclison Limited

Hillstream BioPharma

OraLiva, Inc.

Ventis Pharma

In Vitro Diagnostic Solutions 

Organoid Therapeutics 

Young Therapeutics LLC

With the importance of academic and industry collaboration in driving medical innovation forward, attendees will hear from and have the opportunity to meet with Columbia Technology Ventures, Coriell Institute for Medical Research, Hackensack Meridian Health, Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, New Jersey Institute of Technology, New York University, Princeton University, Rowan University, Rutgers, State University of New Jersey, Stevens Institute of Technology, University of Pennsylvania and The Wistar Institute.

Register at www.BioNJ.org. Registration is $295 for BioNJ Members and $345 for Future Members. Please contact SBamberger@BioNJ.org with any questions. And, Kim Minton at KMinton@BioNJ.org to discuss Sponsorship opportunities

Contact:
Randi Bromberg
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
O) 609-890-3185
C) 609-955-1067
RBromberg@BioNJ.org

(PRNewsfoto/BioNJ)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bionj-announces-lineup-for-virtual-biopartnering-conference-301123173.html

SOURCE BioNJ

Nachrichten

