BioNJ Announces Lineup for Virtual BioPartnering Conference

TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ's Tenth Annual BioPartnering Conference scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, and Wednesday, October 7, will bring hundreds of life sciences professionals from the Northeast and beyond together for networking, 1:1 partnering meetings, company presentations, posters, exhibits and plenary sessions.

"We're thrilled to once again present BioNJ's BioPartnering Conference in concert with J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation. Both of these organizations are dedicated to strengthening the ecosystem and supporting the life sciences industry in bringing new therapies and medicines to Patients," said Debbie Hart, President and CEO, BioNJ.

"This year's two-day virtual program is designed to once again foster productive partnerships, create fruitful opportunities, grow the ecosystem and bolster medical innovation," added Hart. "In fact, attendees will have the opportunity to schedule 1:1 partnering meetings for four full-days -- October 5 through October 8. And, to ensure that attendees have ample time to schedule their meetings prior to the start of the event, we are opening the partnering system next week."

Live plenary sessions will be led by these industry experts: Sarah Brennan, Vice President, Business Development, Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Matthew Cohen, Ph.D., Partner, Osage University Partners; Jason Furtado, M.Eng, Founder & CEO, Shoobx, Inc.; Jim Glassman, Ph.D., Managing Director and Head Economist, J.P. Morgan; David Greenwald, Ph.D., Vice President, Business Development, Deerfield Management; Johan Van Hoof, M.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Infectious Disease & Vaccines (IDV), Janssen R&D, Managing Director, Janssen Vaccines & Prevention, B.V, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Robbie Huffines, MBA, Global Chairman, Investment Banking, J.P. Morgan; Michal Preminger, Ph.D., MBA, Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, East, North America; Dennis Purcell, MBA, Founder, Aisling Capital; Anna Turetsky, Ph.D., Principal, Venture Investments, The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research; and John Whittaker, MBA, Managing Director, J.P. Morgan.

Company Presentations will be given by these emerging life sciences organizations:







9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Intrommune Therapeutics Sandhill Therapeutics, Inc. Aclipse Therapeutics Jubilant Therapeutics SCYNEXIS Adastra Pharmaceuticals Inc. Kayothera Simphotek AustarPharma LLC Levolta Pharmaceuticals StemBioSys, Inc. Azure Biotech, Inc. Nanochon Syapse BioAegis Therapeutics, Inc. Neumentum, Inc. Tactical Therapeutics, Inc. Blaze Bioscience, Inc. OcuMedic, Inc. Third Pole Therapeutics Chromocell Corporation Oncoceutics Tyme, Inc. Evrys Bio OncoSec Medical Incorporated Viamer Biosciences FLUIDDA Inc. PhageNova Bio, Inc. Virion Therapeutics Geistlich Pharma Provid Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Visikol, Inc. Immune Regulation Ltd. Qlibrium Wellsheet, Inc. Immunic Therapeutics RenovaCare, Inc.

Insmed Incorporated RTsafe



Additionally, pitch presentations will be given by these institution spin-outs and other start-up companies:

Aeragen Inspirate Bioscience precisionlife AEROS Environmental LLC Libera Bio Quantitative Radiology

Solutions AGelity Biomechanics Corp. MAVEN Diagnostic Raven Biomaterials LLC Alterra Biotech Inc. Maxwell Biosciences, Inc. Respirogen, Inc. Ayma Therapeutics Inc. MedifVU, LLC RTM Vital Signs LLC BalinBac Therapeutics Inc. Medsix SAPHTx, Inc. Bright Cloud International Molecular Surface

Technologies Sentrimed, Inc. Ciscovery Bio Navega Therapeutics Sharper Sense Clara Biotech, Inc. NemaGen Discoveries Surgicure Technologies, Inc. Concarlo Holdings, LLC Neoneur LLC Sympal, Inc. Cryptyx Biosciences Notitia Biologics Company TBT Pharma FloBio LLC Obatala Sciences, Inc. Teclison Limited Hillstream BioPharma OraLiva, Inc. Ventis Pharma In Vitro Diagnostic Solutions Organoid Therapeutics Young Therapeutics LLC

With the importance of academic and industry collaboration in driving medical innovation forward, attendees will hear from and have the opportunity to meet with Columbia Technology Ventures, Coriell Institute for Medical Research, Hackensack Meridian Health, Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, New Jersey Institute of Technology, New York University, Princeton University, Rowan University, Rutgers, State University of New Jersey, Stevens Institute of Technology, University of Pennsylvania and The Wistar Institute.

Register at www.BioNJ.org. Registration is $295 for BioNJ Members and $345 for Future Members. Please contact SBamberger@BioNJ.org with any questions. And, Kim Minton at KMinton@BioNJ.org to discuss Sponsorship opportunities .

