10.05.2021

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Enhances Capabilities in Oncology, Rare, and Ultra-Rare Conditions

PLANTATION, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy has significantly enhanced its capabilities in oncology, rare, and ultra-rare diseases. In recent months, the organization has secured industry leading accreditations, launched a new "Center of Excellence," and completed strategic acquisitions to meet the unique needs of patients and other healthcare stakeholders in this growing therapeutic category. Taken together, BioMatrix has increased its ability to provide patients, prescribers, payers, and manufacturers a single source solution for specialty pharmacy and support services.

(PRNewsfoto/BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy)

"Some of the fastest growing areas within specialty pharmacy are oncology, rare, and ultra-rare diseases," said Ted Traurig, Vice President, Specialty Pharmacy Services at BioMatrix. "Our clinical expertise, experience with difficult to treat conditions, and high level of patient engagement is particularly beneficial in complex and rare therapeutic categories. We are committed to providing these patient communities with compassionate, comprehensive specialty pharmacy services improving health and creating value for all healthcare stakeholders."

Specialized Accreditations
Specialty pharmacies demonstrate their commitment to quality through accreditation. In addition to enterprise level specialty pharmacy accreditations from ACHC and URAC, BioMatrix has recently secured specialized designations in oncology, rare, and ultra-rare disease. The organization holds a Rare Disease designation from URAC for its Columbia, Maryland location, an Oncology designation from ACHC for its New York, NY location, and a Home Infusion Therapy (HIT) designation from ACHC for its Totowa, NJ location. Additional specialized accreditations are in process.

Center of Excellence Modeling
BioMatrix has launched a new "Center of Excellence" to better serve patients in the rare, ultra-rare and oncology space. BioMatrix centralizes clinical and administrative expertise around specific therapeutic categories. Under the COE model, dedicated multi-disciplinary teams speed access to specialty medication, improve clinical outcomes, and promote high levels of patient engagement. The organization has also expanded partnerships with health IT (HIT) providers including digital transformation leader Citus Health to promote meaningful digital engagement and provide robust reporting capabilities. With innovative HIT platforms and a strong COE in place for rare, ultra-rare, and oncology therapeutics, BioMatrix has enhanced its ability to provide comprehensive service and support.

Strategic Acquisitions
BioMatrix continues to grow its national footprint through strategic acquisition. The organization most recently completed an acquisition of a specialty pharmacy in New York. Prior to the New York transaction, the organization acquired a well-established Columbia, Maryland specialty pharmacy. Each acquisition has expanded the organization's payer network and Limited Distribution Drug portfolio, while adding additional therapeutic expertise in oncology, rare and ultra-rare conditions. The organization plans continued growth through acquisition of pharmacies with patient-centric values and strong clinical competencies with complex, difficult to treat conditions.  

For more information about BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, please visit www.biomatrixsprx.com.

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy
BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, an Inc. 5000 company, offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Tara Marchese, tara.marchese@biomatrixsprx.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomatrix-specialty-pharmacy-enhances-capabilities-in-oncology-rare-and-ultra-rare-conditions-301287209.html

SOURCE BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

