BioMarin Pharmaceutical Posts Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Monday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $47 million or $0.24 per share, compared to net income of $125 million or $0.64 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter decreased to $89 million or $0.46 per share compared to $180 million or $0.92 per share for the same period in 2024.

Total Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $875 million, an increase of 17% compared to $747 million reported in the same period in 2024, driven by 31% year-over-year VOXZOGO revenue growth from new patients initiating therapy across all regions and the timing of large government orders, primarily in Latin America.

For the full year 2026, the company expects revenues of $3.325 billion to $3.425 billion and adjusted earnings of $4.95 to $5.15 per share.

