14.10.2019 20:08:00

Biologica Technologies Named to MedTech Outlook's Top 10 MedTech Startups of 2019

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biologica Technologies, developers and marketers of ProteiOS®, announced today that they have been recognized as one of the Top 10 MedTech Startups in 2019 by MedTech Outlook Magazine.

This annual list awards MedTech companies at the forefront of tackling surgical challenges in the orthopedic industry. Biologica's core product platform, ProteiOS growth factor, is a soluble protein cocktail derived from the endosteum of allograft bone and contains a collection of growth factors, oxygenating peptides, collagen deposition peptides, and cellular attachment peptides.

"We take immense pride in being named as a Top 10 MedTech startup and the recognition it brings to our ProteiOS technology," stated Scott Cadotte, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Biologica Technologies. "It further validates our positioning of ProteiOS and its distinct advantages over current products in the osteobiologic market."

About Biologica Technologies
Founded in 2015, Biologica Technologies is a company focused on providing clinically relevant biologic solutions across multiple medical specialties. Biologica has developed innovative and ground breaking methods to access the naturally occurring growth factors found within allograft tissue, with ProteiOS growth factor being their first introduction into the orthopaedic and neurosurgery markets. The company is privately-held and headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biologica-technologies-named-to-medtech-outlooks-top-10-medtech-startups-of-2019-300938014.html

SOURCE Biologica Technologies

