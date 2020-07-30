+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
30.07.2020 23:45:00

BioLife Solutions to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 6, 2020

BOTHELL, Wash., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of class-defining bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapies, today announced that the Company's second quarter 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, August 6th, 2020, and that the Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) that afternoon. Management will provide an overview of the Company's financial results and a general business update.

Cell and gene therapy tools. (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

To access the webcast, log onto the Investor Relations page of the BioLife Solutions website at http://www.biolifesolutions.com/earnings. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing 1 (888) 517-2485 with the following Conference ID:  9675894. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on http://www.biolifesolutions.com/ for 90 days.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media, HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, and Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Media & Investor Relations
Roderick de Greef
Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer
(425) 686-6002
rdegreef@biolifesolutions.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolife-solutions-to-report-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-provide-business-update-on-august-6-2020-301103549.html

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.

