02.06.2021 00:15:00

BIOLASE to Present at the Summer Solstice Best Ideas From the Buy Side Conference on June 2, 2021

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that it will be presenting at the Summer Solstice Best Ideas from the Buy Side Conference being held virtually on June 1stJune 4th, 2021. President and CEO John Beaver will be presenting on Wednesday, June 2 at 9:00 am PT and will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the event.

BIOLASE Logo (PRNewsfoto/BIOLASE, Inc.)

To access a live audio webcast or replay of BIOLASE's presentation, please click on the following link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41519 or visit the investor relations section of BIOLASE's website at www.biolase.com.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 271 patented and 40 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolase-to-present-at-the-summer-solstice-best-ideas-from-the-buy-side-conference-on-june-2-2021-301303426.html

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.

