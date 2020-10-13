BioHiTech Receives Additional Food Waste Digester Order from Princess Cruises Valued at Approximately $300,000

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (" BioHiTech " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announced today it has received an additional purchase order for its Revolution Series™ food waste digesters from Princess Cruises, valued at approximately $300,000.

BioHiTech expects to deliver these digesters for installation on Princess Cruises' newest ship, the Enchanted Princess during the fourth quarter of 2020. Utilization of the Revolution Series digesters, equipped with BioHiTech's proprietary data analytics platform, is part of Princess Cruises' comprehensive plan to limit food waste, achieve safe onboard disposal, and improve associated environmental outcomes.

"We continue to see sales momentum for our digesters in the cruise industry and this latest order from Princess Cruises represents their consistent commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship," said Frank E. Celli, CEO of BioHiTech Global. "Each new ship installation further demonstrates our ability to deploy smart technology to reduce the overall environmental impact of cruising for this iconic brand as well as others in the industry that are truly committed to preserving our oceans. The Princess Cruises brand is making a difference during this pause in cruising and we intend to work diligently to help them meet, or even exceed, their sustainability goals once cruising resumes."

The Princess Cruises brand has been sailing around the globe since 1965, taking millions of guests on life-transforming journeys on board a fleet of 18 magnificent ships, to over 380 destinations. Princess has been awarded "Best Cruise Itineraries" 12 times by Recommend Magazine. Additional information can be found on www.princess.com.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. In addition, we distribute a patented technology that achieves high-level disinfection of spaces such as classrooms, hotel or hospital rooms and other enclosed areas to combat the spread of viruses and bacteria without the use of harsh chemicals. Our unique solutions enable businesses, educational institutions and municipalities of all sizes to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including statements about the estimated contract value, additional purchase orders or deliveries, and the ability of the Company's products to improve environmental outcomes and achieve corporate sustainability goals, are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

Company Contact:

BioHiTech Global, Inc.

Richard Galterio

Executive Vice President

Direct: 845.367.0603

rgalterio@biohitech.com

www.biohitech.com

Investors:

ir@biohitech.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biohitech-receives-additional-food-waste-digester-order-from-princess-cruises-valued-at-approximately-300-000--301151362.html

SOURCE BioHiTech Global, Inc.