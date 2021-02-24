SMI 10’602 -0.9%  SPI 13’251 -1.1%  Dow 31’537 0.1%  DAX 13’865 -0.6%  Euro 1.0999 0.9%  EStoxx50 3’689 -0.3%  Gold 1’806 -0.2%  Bitcoin 43’897 -9.6%  Dollar 0.9051 1.0%  Öl 65.1 -1.1% 
Biohaven To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results And Recent Business Developments On March 1, 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, will host a conference call and webcast to report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and provide a review of recent accomplishments and anticipated upcoming milestones, on Monday March 1, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding)

To access the call, please dial 877-407-9120 (domestic) or 412-902-1009 (international). The conference call webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed through the "Investors" section of Biohaven's website at www.biohavenpharma.com. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. A replay of the call will be made available for two weeks following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international) with conference ID 13715754. An archived webcast will be available on Biohaven's website.  

About Biohaven
Biohaven is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder,  and spinocerebellar ataxia; and myeloperoxidase (MPO) inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

NURTEC is a trademark of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Ireland DAC.

Biohaven Contact:
Dr. Vlad Coric
Chief Executive Officer
Vlad.Coric@biohavenpharma.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biohaven-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-and-recent-business-developments-on-march-1-2021-301234050.html

SOURCE Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

