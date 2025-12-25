Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’731 0.6%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9314 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’480 - Bitcoin 68’989 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7876 -0.1%  Öl 62.2 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Novo Nordisk129508879Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Apple-Aktie vor dem Durchbruch? iPhone 17 könnte alle Rekorde brechen
Goldpreis, Weizenpreis & Co.: Wie sich die Rohstoffkurse am Donnerstagmittag entwickeln
Goldman Sachs Ausblick: Wo 2026 die Renditen liegen - und wo die Gefahren
Overthinking am Arbeitsplatz: Wie man dem Teufelskreis entkommt
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Donnerstagmittag
Suche...

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Aktie 36532721 / VGG111961055

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.12.2025 12:25:50

Biohaven: Phase 2 Proof-of-concept Study With BHV-7000 Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Biohaven (BHVN) reported results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study evaluating BHV-7000 for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The study did not meet its primary endpoint, a reduction of depressive symptoms as measured by change in the Montgomery Åsberg Depression Rating Scale over six weeks compared with placebo.

The company noted that trends favoring BHV-7000 were observed in some clinically relevant subgroups, including participants with more severe depression at screening and baseline, on primary and secondary outcome measures. Additional analyses are ongoing and the company plans to present the results at an upcoming scientific meeting.

Shares of Biohaven were down 16% after hours on Wednesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten