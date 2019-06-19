Biohaven Announces Pricing Of $300 Million Public Offering Of Common Shares

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), a clinical‑stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late‑stage product candidates targeting migraine and neurological diseases, including rare disorders, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 6,976,745 of its common shares at a price to the public of $43.00 per share. In addition, Biohaven has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,046,511 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $300 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Biohaven. The offering is expected to close on June 21, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Canaccord Genuity LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from the offices of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com ; or from Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@pjc.com .

The shares will be issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 17, 2019. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact

Dr. Vlad Coric

Chief Executive Officer

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Phone: (203) 404-0410

Email: vlad.coric@biohavenpharma.com

