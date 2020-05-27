Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
27.05.2020 01:42:00

BioGX and Bosch Healthcare Solutions announce partnership to develop Infectious disease tests for the Vivalytic platform

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and STUTTGART, Germany, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioGX and Bosch Healthcare Solutions have partnered to develop point-of-care infectious disease tests for the Bosch Vivalytic all-in-one platform. 

Vivalytic is a universal sample-to-result platform for molecular diagnostics which can be used at the point-of-need. The patient sample is placed into the test cartridge, which is then inserted into the Vivalytic analyzer. Since the cartridge already contains all the necessary reagents, the test can be conducted with full automation and a faster turnaround time. 

Under the terms of the partnership, BioGX will develop, manufacture and supply reagents for the Vivalytic cartridges.  The two companies will collaborate to seek country specific regulatory approvals for in vitro diagnostics use.  BioGX will also provide custom reagents manufacturing service for Vivalytic open system users.

"BioGX Sample-Ready reagents and the all-in-one Bosch Vivalytic platform are a perfect match.  Our partnership with Bosch gets us a step closer to enabling the most comprehensive infectious disease portfolio for fully automated sample-to-result molecular diagnostics", said Shahin Iqbal, Ph.D., SVP of Global Operations of BioGX.

About BioGX

BioGX, Inc., headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and its wholly owned subsidiary BioGX B.V., based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, (collectively "BioGX"), develop and commercialize molecular diagnostics reagents across diverse applications.  BioGX operates in a cGMP compliant environment certified to International Standard ISO 13485. The company applies its proprietary platform-agnostic reagent technology to offer products and contract services across a variety of real-time PCR and Next Generation Sequencing platforms. The Sample-Ready™ technology is at the core of all product offerings for Clinical, Food Safety, Pharma and Water Quality molecular testing.  BioGX B.V.'s 50+ molecular diagnostic products are marketed and sold in 100+ countries through its Global Distribution Network.

About Bosch Healthcare Solutions

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH. The subsidiary was established in 2015 with the aim of developing products and services that improve people's health and quality of life. About 120 associates (state 2019) are currently employed at the company's headquarters in Waiblingen, Germany. The subsidiary's solutions draw on the Bosch Group's core competencies: sensors to collect data, software to evaluate that data, and services based on this data analysis.

BioGX Press contact:
Robyn Martin
Marketing & Communication
+12052508055
www.biogx.com

Bosch Healthcare Solutions Press contact:
Thomas Berroth
Marketing & Communication
Thomas.berroth2@de.bosch.com
+4971181145599
www.bosch-vivalytic.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biogx-and-bosch-healthcare-solutions-announce-partnership-to-develop-infectious-disease-tests-for-the-vivalytic-platform-301065597.html

SOURCE BioGX

