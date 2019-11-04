|
04.11.2019 22:30:00
Biogen to Host Investor Webcasts from Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Congress on December 5, 2019
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced it will host live webcasts of its oral presentation and a Q&A session related to its Alzheimer’s disease investigational therapy, aducanumab, at the upcoming Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) annual congress in San Diego, California.
Webcast Details:
- Thursday, December 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT – Aducanumab Phase 3 topline results
- Thursday, December 5, 2019, 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT – Investor Q&A call with Alfred Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Biogen, and Samantha Budd Haeberlein, Ph.D., Vice President, Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia and Movement Disorders, Late Stage Clinical Development at Biogen
To access the live webcasts, please go to the Investors section of Biogen’s website at investors.biogen.com. Following the live webcasts, archived versions will be available on the website.
About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world’s first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics, and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, ophthalmology, immunology, neurocognitive disorders, acute neurology, and pain.
We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. To learn more, please visit www.biogen.com and follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.
About Aducanumab
Aducanumab (BIIB037) is an investigational human monoclonal antibody studied for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen licensed aducanumab from Neurimmune under a collaborative development and license agreement. Since October 2017, Biogen and Eisai have collaborated on the development and commercialization of aducanumab globally.
EMERGE and ENGAGE were Phase 3 multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group studies designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of aducanumab. The primary objective of the studies was to evaluate the efficacy of monthly doses of aducanumab as compared with placebo in reducing cognitive and functional impairment as measured by changes in the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) score. Secondary objectives were to assess the effect of monthly doses of aducanumab as compared to placebo on clinical decline as measured by the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale 13 Items (ADAS-Cog 13), and the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory Mild Cognitive Impairment Version (ADCS-ADL-MCI).
|MEDIA CONTACT:
David Caouette
+1 617 679 4945
public.affairs@biogen.com
|INVESTOR CONTACT:
Joe Mara
+1 781 464 2442
IR@biogen.com
Nachrichten zu Biogen Incmehr Nachrichten
|
22.10.19
|Biogen-Aktie schiesst nach Quartalszahlen hoch - Biogen will Alzheimer-Mittel zulassen (AWP)
|
23.07.19
|Biogen hebt Prognose an - Biogen-Aktie vorbörslich im Plus (AWP)
|
22.07.19
|Ausblick: Biogen stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.19
|Biogen wächst deutlich (AWP)
|
22.04.19
|Ausblick: Biogen gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
21.03.19
|Rücksetzer für Biogen: Alzheimer-Hoffnung floppt in Studie - Aktie bricht ein (AWP)
|
29.01.19
|Biogen will 2019 weiter zulegen - Markt wartet auf Alzheimer-Ergebnisse (AWP)
|
27.01.19
|Ausblick: Biogen legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Biogen Incmehr Analysen
|05.06.19
|Biogen Buy
|Standpoint Research
|25.03.19
|Biogen Buy
|H.C. Wainwright & Co.
|22.03.19
|Biogen Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|22.03.19
|Biogen Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|22.02.19
|Biogen Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|05.06.19
|Biogen Buy
|Standpoint Research
|25.03.19
|Biogen Buy
|H.C. Wainwright & Co.
|22.03.19
|Biogen Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|22.03.19
|Biogen Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|22.02.19
|Biogen Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|05.06.19
|Biogen Buy
|Standpoint Research
|25.03.19
|Biogen Buy
|H.C. Wainwright & Co.
|22.03.19
|Biogen Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|22.02.19
|Biogen Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|21.12.18
|Biogen Buy
|BTIG Research
|22.03.19
|Biogen Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|10.07.18
|Biogen Neutral
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|05.04.18
|Biogen Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.01.18
|Biogen Hold
|Canaccord Adams
|17.01.18
|Biogen Hold
|Canaccord Adams
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'100 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägten am Montag grüne Vorzeichen das Bild. Der DAX eroberte die 13'000-Punkte-Marke zurück. Die Wall Street blieb auch am Montag auf Rekordkurs. Mit Gewinnen präsentierten sich die größten Börsen in Asien zum Wochenstart.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}