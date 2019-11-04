+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
04.11.2019 22:30:00

Biogen to Host Investor Webcasts from Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Congress on December 5, 2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced it will host live webcasts of its oral presentation and a Q&A session related to its Alzheimer’s disease investigational therapy, aducanumab, at the upcoming Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) annual congress in San Diego, California.  

Webcast Details:

  • Thursday, December 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT – Aducanumab Phase 3 topline results
  • Thursday, December 5, 2019, 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT – Investor Q&A call with Alfred Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Biogen, and Samantha Budd Haeberlein, Ph.D., Vice President, Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia and Movement Disorders, Late Stage Clinical Development at Biogen

To access the live webcasts, please go to the Investors section of Biogen’s website at investors.biogen.com.  Following the live webcasts, archived versions will be available on the website.

About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world’s first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics, and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, ophthalmology, immunology, neurocognitive disorders, acute neurology, and pain.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. To learn more, please visit www.biogen.com and follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.

About Aducanumab
Aducanumab (BIIB037) is an investigational human monoclonal antibody studied for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen licensed aducanumab from Neurimmune under a collaborative development and license agreement. Since October 2017, Biogen and Eisai have collaborated on the development and commercialization of aducanumab globally.

EMERGE and ENGAGE were Phase 3 multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group studies designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of aducanumab. The primary objective of the studies was to evaluate the efficacy of monthly doses of aducanumab as compared with placebo in reducing cognitive and functional impairment as measured by changes in the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) score. Secondary objectives were to assess the effect of monthly doses of aducanumab as compared to placebo on clinical decline as measured by the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale 13 Items (ADAS-Cog 13), and the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Inventory Mild Cognitive Impairment Version (ADCS-ADL-MCI).

  
MEDIA CONTACT:

David Caouette  
+1 617 679 4945
public.affairs@biogen.com		INVESTOR CONTACT:

Joe Mara
+1 781 464 2442
IR@biogen.com  
