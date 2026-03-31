Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’808 1.1%  SPI 17’871 1.1%  Dow 45’216 0.1%  DAX 22’786 1.0%  Euro 0.9181 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’588 0.8%  Gold 4’577 1.5%  Bitcoin 53’284 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8002 0.1%  Öl 114.9 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Sector Perform von RBC Capital Markets für Richemont-Aktie
Shell, TotalEnergies, BP & Co. im Fokus: Analysten sehen Chancen bei Öl-Aktien
SoftwareONE-Aktie hebt ab: 2025 wieder schwarze Zahlen geschrieben
SNB-Aktie tiefer: Schweizersche Nationalbank hat im Q4 erstmals seit zwei Jahren wieder Devisen verkauft
DHL-Aktie gewinnt: So viele Pakete wie noch nie in der Osterzeit erwartet
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Biogen Aktie 1720684 / US09062X1037

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

31.03.2026 13:21:54

Biogen To Acquire Apellis

Biogen
145.89 CHF -2.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Biogen has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Apellis for $41.00 per share in cash at closing, or approximately $5.6 billion. Apellis stockholders will also receive a nontransferable CVR for each Apellis share held, entitling the holder to receive two payments of $2 per share each, contingent on certain annual global net sales thresholds being met for SYFOVRE.

The acquisition is expected to be increasingly accretive to Biogen's Non-GAAP EPS starting in 2027. The transaction is expected to meaningfully increase Biogen's non-GAAP EPS compounded annual growth rate through the end of the decade.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Apellis shares are up 140.5 percent to $41.10.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Biogen Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten