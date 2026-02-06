Biogen Aktie 1720684 / US09062X1037
06.02.2026 12:45:37
Biogen Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides FY26 Adj. EPS Above Estimates
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Biogen, Inc. (BIIB) reported Friday a net loss attributable to the company for the fourth quarter of $48.9 million or $0.33 per share, compared to net income of $266.8 million or $1.83 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.99 per share, compared to $3.44 per share in the year-ago quarter.
On average, 26 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenue for the quarter declined 7.1 percent to $2.28 billion from $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues were down 7.2 percent in constant currency. Analysts expected revenues of $2.20 billion for the quarter.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $15.25 to $16.25 per share on a revenue decline in the mid-single digits at constant currency.
The Street is looking for earnings of $14.95 per share on a revenue decline of 5.11 percent to $9.32 billion for the year.
In Friday's pre-market trading, BIIB is trading on the Nasdaq at $187.95, up $2.59 or 1.40 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
