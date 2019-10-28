+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
28.10.2019 12:46:00

Biogal-Galed Labs Launches RoboComb, an Automated Reading Device for Biogal's VacciCheck and ImmunoComb Kits

KIBBUTZ GALED, Israel, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biogal Galed Labs, a global leader of veterinary diagnostic solutions, has announced the commercialization of the new RoboComb, an automated development robot for Biogal's VacciCheck and ImmunoComb kits.

This will make the development of VacciCheck / ImmunoComb simple, faster, automated and more accurate, says Amos Gershony, Biogal's CEO.

This user friendly, add on technology, will greatly assist veterinarians in the vet clinic / vet lab setting.

RoboComb now offers the following benefits:

-  Automated development of ImmunoComb/VacciCheck, saves time and effort.

-  "Walk away" operation of ImmunoComb /VacciCheck results.

-  Now equivalent to a lab ELISA robot.

-  Less chance of development errors, when compared to manual development.

-  Can individually or batch test up to 12 teeth.

When adding RoboComb to Biogal's recently released CombCam, both the development and interpretation of VacciCheck or ImmunoComb, is now a fully automated process.

The RoboComb is available for all of Biogal's VacciCheck/ImmunoComb kits.

CLICK HERE for the official 'RoboComb How to Use' Video.

About Biogal-Galed Labs:

Biogal was established in 1986.  Biogal's various veterinary diagnostic products are available in over 35 countries.

Biogal developed the patented ImmunoComb, VacciCheck and PCRun technologies for the detection of pet infectious diseases.

Please visit www.biogal.com for more information.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=yGjI_BZBArw
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018323/RoboComb_Reduced_Pixel.jpg

For more information, contact:
Lenny Small
VP Marketing
Biogal, Galed Labs Acs Ltd.
Kibbutz Galed, 1924000, Israel
Phone: +972 (0)4-989-8605
len@biogal.co.il

Biogal’s RoboComb is a user friendly, add-on technology that automatically develops Biogal's VacciCheck and ImmunoComb. RoboComb makes this development simple, faster, automated and more accurate. (PRNewsfoto/Biogal Galed Labs)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biogal-galed-labs-launches-robocomb-an-automated-reading-device-for-biogals-vaccicheck-and-immunocomb-kits-300946170.html

SOURCE Biogal Galed Labs

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Weiterhin freundlicher Grundton
10:57
Vontobel: derimail - «Better safe than sorry» - Callable BRCs mit extra tiefer Barriere
10:02
News am laufenden Band
09:47
SMI mit Schwung nach oben
25.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Wirecard AG
24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Videospielplattformen: Hier verdienen Gamer Bitcoins
Watch Partner Quanta Computer kehrt Apple den Rücken - das Ende der Apple Watch?
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Polyphor-Aktien nicht zu stoppen - Weitere Kursgewinne
JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
Bitcoin-Erholungsrally setzt fort - Sprung über 9'000-Dollar-Marke
SMI leicht im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Weshalb der Euro zum Franken stabil notiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Der DAX zeigt sich stärker. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB