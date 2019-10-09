09.10.2019 18:30:00

Biodiesel Markets, 2019-2025 - Vegetable Oil Segment Projected to Exceed $44.3 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodiesel - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biodiesel market worldwide is projected to grow by US$19.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7%.

Vegetable Oil, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$44.3 Billion by the year 2025, Vegetable Oil will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$675.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$580.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Vegetable Oil will reach a market size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Albemarle Corporation
  • British Plastics Federation
  • Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.
  • BWA Water Additives
  • Champion Technology Services, Inc.
  • Chevron Oronite Company LLC
  • Dow Inc.
  • Ecolab, Inc.
  • Kemira Oyj
  • Lanxess AG
  • MilliporeSigma
  • Neste Oyj
  • Nouryon
  • RB Fuels
  • Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
  • Suez SA
  • TUBI THOR SPA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic92pp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biodiesel-markets-2019-2025---vegetable-oil-segment-projected-to-exceed-44-3-billion-by-2025--300934782.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:14
Vontobel: Neuauflage Double Coupon BRC
15:46
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Mehr Rückenwind als Gegenwind für Gold
11:07
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Occidental Petroleum Corp
09:31
SMI bleibt erneut hängen
08.10.19
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse erwägt offenbar Wiedereintritt in US Private Banking
Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
GAM-Aktie bricht ein: GAM dementiert Gespräche mit Generali
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Tesla-Aktie abgestuft: JMP Securities erstmals überhaupt besorgt bezüglich Nachfrage
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
Von Roll-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Von Roll erhält Grossauftrag von britischem Autohersteller
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Autoneum-Aktien nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung und Absetzung des CEO markant tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Anleger am heimischen Markt läuteten am Mittwoch eine Erholung ein. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte deutlich ins Plus. An den US-Börsen kommt es zu einer Gegenreaktion auf die heftigen Verluste des Vortags. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost überwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB