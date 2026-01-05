Biodexa Promotes Fiona Sharp To CFO As Stephen Stamp Cedes Role To Become Only CEO

(RTTNews) - Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, Monday announced that it has promoted Fiona Sharp to Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, effective immediately.

She succeeds Stephen Stamp who will relinquish his role as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary but continue as Chief Executive Officer.

Sharp is a senior finance professional having joined the company as Group Financial Controller in December 2019. Previously, she was the Assistant Director of Finance for the Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Currently, BDRX shares are trading at $2.54, up 3.45% on the Nasdaq.