Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’174 -0.7%  SPI 18’133 -0.5%  Dow 48’894 1.1%  DAX 24’770 0.9%  Euro 0.9290 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’906 1.0%  Gold 4’436 2.4%  Bitcoin 74’181 2.3%  Dollar 0.7954 0.4%  Öl 61.4 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Chevron1281709Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850
Top News
World Gold Council: So könnte sich der Goldpreis 2026 entwickeln
Netflix-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Dezember
Microsoft-CEO Satya Nadella mahnt pauschale Kritik an künstlicher Intelligenz zu beenden - Aktie schwächelt
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Säuglingsnahrung in mehreren Ländern vorsorglich zurückgerufen
TUI-Aktie fällt nach 52-Wochen-Hoch: Bilanz für 2025 und Dividendenzahlung im Blick
Suche...

Midatech Pharma Aktie 125897973 / US59564R6099

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.01.2026 15:32:53

Biodexa Promotes Fiona Sharp To CFO As Stephen Stamp Cedes Role To Become Only CEO

(RTTNews) - Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, Monday announced that it has promoted Fiona Sharp to Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, effective immediately.

She succeeds Stephen Stamp who will relinquish his role as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary but continue as Chief Executive Officer.

Sharp is a senior finance professional having joined the company as Group Financial Controller in December 2019. Previously, she was the Assistant Director of Finance for the Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Currently, BDRX shares are trading at $2.54, up 3.45% on the Nasdaq.

Nachrichten zu Midatech Pharma PLC (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten