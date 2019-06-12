<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.06.2019 18:07:00

BIOCORP Announces The CE IIb Approval of Its Mallya Device

Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / PEA-PME eligible), French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, today announces that Mallya has obtained the CE 0459 mark as medical device class IIb.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
AMS AG / Logitech 48130198 49.00 % 10.00 %
Carrefour / Danone / Unilever 48130199 69.00 % 8.50 %
ABB / Geberit / Swisscom 47335225 65.00 % 7.92 %

Mallya is a smart sensor that turns conventional insulin pens into connected devices. Mallya records the key treatment information (selected dose, date and time of injection) and sends it to a dedicated mobile application. The app also allows the patient user to view a summary report of doses injected over a period of time (up to 90 days). This device allows an automatic recording of the doses injected with the highest accuracy, removing the need of manual logbooks. Mallya fits perfectly with new usages of patients using Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems or Connected Blood glucose systems.

Today, Mallya is the only device available in its category to be labeled CE medical device, class IIb. The main benefits it offers to patients and health professionals are:

- A patented concept, a device tested in several studies,
- Ease of installation and use does not disturb the usual use of the pen,
- Reliability of information collected and transmitted to the mobile app.

Mallya will be rolled out this fall, supported by BIOCORP commercial partners.

ABOUT BIOCORP
Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as ‘Innovative Company’ by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including MallyaTM, a smart cap for pen injectors that captures injection data and automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment. The company has a team of 45 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 – ALCOR).
For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com
Follow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Biocorp Production SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Biocorp Production SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:55
Vontobel: Doppelter Coupon mit Schweizer Aktien?
15:29
Steigende US-Vorräte und gesenkte Nachfrageprognose belasten Ölpreise
11:26
SMI setzt neue Rekordmarke
06:09
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Rücklauf einplanen / Nestlé – Lage spitzt sich zu
11.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
07.06.19
Fiat Chrysler und Renault: Fusion geplatzt I BX Swiss TV
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gilt der Schweizer Franken als sicherer Hafen für Anleger
US-Handel endet mit leichtem Minus -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel stärker
SMI geht freundlich in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet den Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Wisekey-Aktie fällt zurück: Sicherheitstechnologie kommt bei chinesischem Browser zum Einsatz
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche-Tochter Genentech vermeldet positive Daten für Gazyva bei Lupus-Nephritis
Todeskreuz bedroht Dow-Aktien: Diese zwei Titel sind wohl trotzdem ein Kauf
COSMO-Aktie gewinnt: COSMO Pharmaceuticals ist mit US-Zulassung für Remimazolam einen Schritt weiter
Tesla-Chef Musk hält Hoffnung auf Rekordquartal aufrecht - Aktie profitiert nur kurz
Sonova-Aktie dank Marktanteilsgewinnen in den USA mit neuem Rekordhoch
Wie können Investoren ihr Portfolio am besten absichern?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht freundlich in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet den Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Mittwoch im Verlauf erholen. Der DAX wies negative Vorzeichen aus. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten sich mit negativer Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB