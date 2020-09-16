16.09.2020 15:15:00

Bioclinica Appoints Ajith Gopalakrishnan as Vice President, Software Service Delivery to Lead Customer Success; Doug Cory Returns to Lead Engineering

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioclinica, an integrated solutions provider of clinical life science and technology expertise, delivering powerful insight into clinical trial development in bringing new therapies to people worldwide, today announced that Ajith Gopalakrishnan has been named Vice President of Service Delivery for the company's Software Solutions business. Another recent addition to the Software Solutions leadership team is the return of Doug Cory as Vice President of Software Engineering.  



Ajith joins Bioclinica from Comprehend Systems, a clinical trial analytics solutions provider, where he was responsible for customer success. He has over 20 years of experience leveraging technology to deliver business solutions, driving growth and productivity. Ajith will work across the software business to deliver business results and exceptional customer experience for Bioclinica's clients.

Doug Cory, recently appointed to the position of Vice President, Software Engineering, rejoins Bioclinica after spending two years with East Bay Software. During his previous tenure with Bioclinica, he was responsible for new product development. He is now tasked with software product expansion and development across global markets, working closely with Ajith and the entire Software Solutions leadership team in the relentless pursuit of helping our customers achieve their clinical research goals.              

"I am honored to have Ajith and Doug on my team of software and service professionals dedicated to delivering the capabilities our customers need," said Guy Crossley, President, Bioclinica Software Solutions. Crossley continues, "Bioclinica is known for its service excellence, and their combined experience will help us scale and innovate within our product offerings and service delivery."

About Bioclinica
Bioclinica is an integrated clinical life science solutions provider, delivering powerful insight into clinical trial development, assuring greater client success in bringing medical therapies to market for people around the world. Through deep medical, scientific and technology expertise, we provide medical imaging and cardiac safety services; clinical adjudication; randomization and trial supply management and optimization; electronic and eSource data capture; site and patient payments; clinical trial management software; and drug safety solutions. Bioclinica's global team of life science experts serve more than 500 pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and device organizations – including the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies and leading CROs – through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.bioclinica.com.

 

