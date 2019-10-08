08.10.2019 15:15:00

Bio-Techne To Host Conference Call On October 29, 2019, To Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced that management will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. CDT to review first quarter 2020 financial results.

Access to the discussion may be obtained as follows:

Time:              

8:00 a.m. CDT

Date:                   

October 29, 2019

Dial-in:  

1-888-394-8218 or 1-323-701-0225 (for international callers)

Conference ID:

5097333

A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by going to:

http://audio.viavid.com/20191029-136366-bio-techne.mp3

The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, until 11:00 p.m. CST on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality purified proteins and reagent solutions - notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, T-Cell activation and gene editing technologies. Bio-Techne's product portfolio also includes protein analysis solutions, sold under the ProteinSimple brand name, offering researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated Western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. These reagent and protein analysis solutions are sold to biomedical researchers as well as clinical research laboratories and constitute the Protein Sciences Segment. Bio-Techne also develops and manufactures diagnostic products including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and custom assay development on dedicated clinical instruments. Bio-Techne's genomic tools include advanced tissue-based in situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use, sold under the ACD brand as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx®Prostate(IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. These diagnostic and genomic products comprise Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and molecular diagnostics, revealing the nature, diagnosis, etiology and progression of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $714 million in net sales in fiscal 2019 and has over 2,200 employees worldwide.

Contact: 

David Clair, Senior Director of Investor Relations


david.clair@bio-techne.com


612-656-4416  

 

Bio-Techne

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-to-host-conference-call-on-october-29-2019-to-announce-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-300931251.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölpreise ohne klare Richtung
09:26
Vontobel: derimail - US-Tech Werte mit doppleter Renditechance
08:58
Zinsfantasien halten SMI in der Spur
06:17
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Abwärtstrend intakt / Givaudan – Nächste Abwärtswelle?
07.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sunrise Communications Group AG
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple Card: In Zukunft überall erhältlich
ABB-Aktien finden nicht aus dem Tief
Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Japans Börse letztlich schwächer
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Sunrise erhält für UPC-Deal Rückendeckung von Ethos
Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
Novartis-Tochter AveXis stellt positive Studiendaten zu Zolgensma vor - Novartis-Aktie legt zu
Dow schwächer erwartet -- SMI verliert krädftig -- DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchten Zuwächse
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
OSRAM-Aktie und ams-Titel unter Druck: ams verfehlt Mindestannahmeschwelle und will weiter um OSRAM kämpfen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schwächer erwartet -- SMI verliert krädftig -- DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchten Zuwächse
Die Sorge vor einem neu aufflammendem Handelskonflikt belastet die US-Börsen. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich die Anleger anfällig für politische Störfeuer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht klare Abschläge. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten herrschte am Dienstag gute Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB