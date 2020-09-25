25.09.2020 03:12:00

Bio Health Worldwide Online 19-30 October 2020

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Health Worldwide Online, taking place from 19th to 30th of October 2020, is designed to overcome the travel restrictions and facilitate networking opportunities for global health companies from all around the world.

Bio Health Worldwide Online 19-30 October 2020 (PRNewsfoto/Informa Markets Korea Corporation)

Regarded as the ideal platform for generating new business opportunities, BHWO (Bio Health Worldwide Online) is the main hub for discovering latest trends in Healthcare & Infection Control. Not only does the online event cover key areas such as Bio & Pharmaceuticals, Medical Device & Healthcare, Health Supplements, but it also provides insight on Infection Control & Prevention. With more than 50,000 visitors and over 400 companies are expected to take part in this global event.

Hosted by Informa, the organizer of world's leading health events, and KOTRA, the top-class trade and investment promotion organization in Korea, the event highlights the fast-growing health industry and the country's strong response to COVID-19. Despite the impact of the pandemic, the sales of foreign invested pharmaceutical companies (original drugs) rose 6.8% year-on-year. The increasing figure of online sales as well as functional health foods market, clearly indicate that the health industry market in Korea has reached maturity.

Not only does BHWO lay the groundwork for successful business, but also provides the necessary boost for increasing brand awareness. BHWO's Online Matchmaking System, the source for finding optimal business partners, will enable suppliers and buyers to get connected online. The Exhibitor Webinar is not just a mere tool which allows exhibitors to showcase their products, services, technologies, and solutions, but the main element of communication between customers, providing them with the latest technology and innovation. The incomparable Conference and IR sessions are a priority for health professionals aiming to expand their knowledge on key issues of the industry and business opportunities. Those with purchasing power or authority to source health-related products and solutions, are eligible to participate in the Hosted Buyer Program. The qualified Hosted buyers will be marked separately for more credibility.

Spaces are still available to those wishing to take part, but participants must take note of the application deadline, which is October 8th. General information as well as details on sponsorship items, participating companies, and visitor registration, can be found on the event website www.biohealthworldwide.org.

For inquiries about participating the event, contact the secretariat at biohealthworldwide@informa.com.

Contact:

Ashlee Jang
+82-2-6715-5419
ashlee.jang@informa.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-health-worldwide-online-19-30-october-2020-301137988.html

SOURCE Informa Markets Korea Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 531.00
-0.19 %
SGS 2’430.00
-0.25 %
ABB 23.12
-0.52 %
Swisscom 498.40
-0.52 %
Roche Hldg G 331.80
-0.75 %
LafargeHolcim 41.26
-1.69 %
Lonza Grp 566.40
-1.73 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.90
-1.95 %
CS Group 8.91
-2.15 %
UBS Group 9.97
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
24.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - 24% p.a. Coupon mit Apple, Bank of America, United Health - in CHF
24.09.20
Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Aufgehellte Aussichten / US-Fastfoodketten – Ein schmackhaftes Trio
22.09.20
Magnesium – Abundant and Cheap or a Strategic Blindspot?
22.09.20
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV
22.09.20
SMI verhaut den Wochenstart
21.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Beyond Meat, Danone, Nestlé
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
21.09.20
Schroders: Welche Auswirkungen hätte eine Präsidentschaft von Joe Biden auf Investitionen in den Klimaschutz?
mehr
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Partner NeuroRx beantragt US-Zulassung für Corona-Behandlung RLF-100 - Relief-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Ex-Nationalbankchef Hildebrand offenbar auf "Shortlist" für CS-Präsidium - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter
Wall Street beendet Tag tiefrot -- SMI schliesst leichter, DAX aber im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend stärker aus dem Handel
Euro fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Juli - aber zum Franken stabil
Johnson & Johnson beginnt letzte Testphase mit COVID-19-Impfstoff - J&J-Aktie stark
Roche erreicht Ziele mit Alzheimer-Kandidaten Semorinemab nicht - Roche-Aktie leichter
Musk verspricht Schnäppchen-Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
ams und OSRAM einigen sich auf Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag - OSRAM-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig
Airbus-Aktie im Sinkflug: Delta will offenbar 40 Airbus-Auslieferungen verschieben
Vifor-Aktie sackt ab nach durchwachsenen Daten aus Ferinject-Studie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Am heimischen Markt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Donnerstag Minuszeichen zu sehen. Die Wall Street unternahm einen Erholungsversuch. In Asien waren am Donnerstag die Bären am Steuer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB