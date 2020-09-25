Bio Health Worldwide Online 19-30 October 2020

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Health Worldwide Online, taking place from 19th to 30th of October 2020, is designed to overcome the travel restrictions and facilitate networking opportunities for global health companies from all around the world.

Regarded as the ideal platform for generating new business opportunities, BHWO (Bio Health Worldwide Online) is the main hub for discovering latest trends in Healthcare & Infection Control. Not only does the online event cover key areas such as Bio & Pharmaceuticals, Medical Device & Healthcare, Health Supplements, but it also provides insight on Infection Control & Prevention. With more than 50,000 visitors and over 400 companies are expected to take part in this global event.

Hosted by Informa, the organizer of world's leading health events, and KOTRA, the top-class trade and investment promotion organization in Korea, the event highlights the fast-growing health industry and the country's strong response to COVID-19. Despite the impact of the pandemic, the sales of foreign invested pharmaceutical companies (original drugs) rose 6.8% year-on-year. The increasing figure of online sales as well as functional health foods market, clearly indicate that the health industry market in Korea has reached maturity.

Not only does BHWO lay the groundwork for successful business, but also provides the necessary boost for increasing brand awareness. BHWO's Online Matchmaking System, the source for finding optimal business partners, will enable suppliers and buyers to get connected online. The Exhibitor Webinar is not just a mere tool which allows exhibitors to showcase their products, services, technologies, and solutions, but the main element of communication between customers, providing them with the latest technology and innovation. The incomparable Conference and IR sessions are a priority for health professionals aiming to expand their knowledge on key issues of the industry and business opportunities. Those with purchasing power or authority to source health-related products and solutions, are eligible to participate in the Hosted Buyer Program. The qualified Hosted buyers will be marked separately for more credibility.

Spaces are still available to those wishing to take part, but participants must take note of the application deadline, which is October 8th. General information as well as details on sponsorship items, participating companies, and visitor registration, can be found on the event website www.biohealthworldwide.org.

For inquiries about participating the event, contact the secretariat at biohealthworldwide@informa.com.

