BIO-Europe® 2019's Startup Slam Winner: Eisbach Bio

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisbach Bio GmbH was announced as the winner of the BIO-Europe® 2019 Startup Slam competition, held in Hamburg. Andreas Ladurner, Chief Scientific Officer of Eisbach Bio, receives a complimentary registration to BIO-Europe Spring® 2020 in Paris, plus access to a top-tier mentoring program with industry experts from Johnson & Johnson Innovation. The 'Audience Choice' Award went to Cristiana Pires, CEO and co-founder of Asgard Therapeutics AB.

Innovative entrepreneurs from ten life sciences startups pitched their company to leading authorities in the global biotech industry, in front of a large audience of BIO-Europe delegates. This popular session, which received 60+ applications, was sponsored and co-hosted by Johnson & Johnson Innovation for the sixth time running.

This year's line-up of innovative startups included companies developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, osteoporosis, and vascular disease, as well as a company with a novel drug delivery platform, one developing a vaccine against the world's foremost bacterial pathogen, and one targeting the root causes of ageing.

Eisbach Bio's presentation focused on how targeting chromatin regulatory mechanisms is potentially a transformative healthcare solution in oncology.

Elena Fernandez-Kleinlein, Interim Head of JLABS EMEA, Johnson & Johnson Innovation*, said, "We are excited to invite Eisbach Bio to the Startup Slam winners circle. The purpose of the Startup Slam at BIO-Europe is to help accelerate innovator solutions and potentially change the trajectory of health to positively impact our future."

The companies that presented at BIO-Europe® Hamburg's Startup Slam include:

Australia's GPN Vaccines Pty Ltd, developing a vaccine against Streptococcus pneumoniae, the world's foremost bacterial pathogen.

Previous Startup Slam winners were SunRegen Healthcare (2019), Amylon Therapeutics (2018), Peptomyc (2017), EpiAxis Therapeutics (2016), and QureTech Bio (2016). Peptomyc's founders were subsequently featured on a T-shirt Nike designed for FC Barcelona to showcase people who drive and inspire Spain's capital city. In 2018 an 'Audience Choice' Award was introduced, which was awarded to reVision Therapeutics. For more on previous winners see https://knect365.com/partnering-insight/article/f2d28cf3-2402-4209-a602-33dad2513a4a/just-do-it-nike-showcases-barcelonas-startup-slam-winner

The expert judging panel consisted of: Stefan Beerhalter, VP, German Accelerator Life Sciences; Hubert Birner, Managing Partner, TVM Life Sciences Management Inc.; Elena Fernandez-Kleinlein, Interim Head JLABS EMEA, Johnson & Johnson Innovation; Vanessa Mailer, Managing Partner, Kumar Partners; and Holger Reithinger, Forbion Capital Partners.

*Elena Fernandez-Kleinlein is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Medical Limited.

