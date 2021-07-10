Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market 2021-2025 | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bio-based propylene glycol market is expected to grow by USD 110.31 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bio-based propylene glycol market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The bio-based propylene glycol market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Participants:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

The company offers propylene glycol for various industrial applications.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

The company offers propylene glycol which is used as a common ingredient in a variety of resins, lubricants, cosmetics, paints, detergents, and antifreeze.

Ayas Renewables Inc.

The company offers renewable propylene glycol which is used in various products including food, brake fluids, cosmetics, paints, and others.

Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bio-based propylene glycol market is segmented as below:

Application

Unsaturated Polyester Resins



Functional Fluids And Antifreeze Products



Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, And Food



Detergents And Household Products



Other Applications

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

The bio-based propylene glycol market is driven by the growth in biodiesel production. In addition, an increase in environmental awareness leading to the use of bio-based products is expected to trigger the bio-based propylene glycol market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

