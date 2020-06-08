08.06.2020 04:00:00

Binomo App Thailand Launched

BANGKOK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Binomo broker has launched its application in Thailand, making trading various assets available to the country's population with an interface in the Thai language.

The Binomo Thailand trading platform has launched its trading application for the population of Thailand with a convenient interface in Thai, making the platform available for users to register. The Binomo website directs potential users to the Binomo download section and allows them to download the application on both mobile devices and desktop computers.

The Binomo Thailand application was launched to cater to the increasing interest the country's users are exhibiting towards trading online on the global tradable assets market. The Binomo trade application is designed to offer users the chance to take advantage of the advanced technical analysis instruments and convenient interface when operating on the platform.

The enhanced and intuitive user interface of the Binomo application provides a smooth onboarding and user experience with an uncluttered display and clear visualization of key market charts and indicators. Binomo login is available via email registration and gives users an extended toolset of technical analysis instruments for making well-informed investment and trading choices. After login, users can top up their account balances with as little as $10 or euros. The Binomo application also provides a broad range of withdrawal options with connection to global payment services operators, such as MasterCard and Visa.

The Binomo option as a trading application has proven to be popular around the world, as the application is available in 15 languages and operates in over 130 countries. The trading platform has been chosen as the terminal of choice by over >10 million traders worldwide, allowing Binomo to develop and provide extended functionality for its users.

The Binomo platform is a global trading terminal offering a broad range of tradable assets. Among the options offered by the platform are popular cryptocurrencies, stocks, bonds, commodities, derivative financial instruments, and many others. The platform is a recognized category "A" member of the International Trade Commission, which insures user accounts on the platform with a dedicated fund offering coverage of up to 20,000 euros for each account. Binomo has been awarded numerous prizes for its innovative approach to trading. Binomo has been noted as the platform of choice for nighttime trading, given its round-the-clock operation without holidays or weekends.

The Binomo platform's management team is confident that the launch of the application in Thailand will be a success and will give aspiring traders in the country the chance to take advantage of the platform's convenient functions.

Link: https://binomo.com?a=b12c22dc286c&ac=620&sa=prnewswireen

