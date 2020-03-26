Bingo(HK) proposes to cooperate with all companies in Hong Kong to launch Net Info Security standard version 2.0

HONG KONG, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the January 14, 2020, Bingo(HK) hosted the first-ever Territory-wide Cyber Security Conference, in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Education University of Hong Kong, with more than 20 professionals and representatives from Google Hong Kong, the Education University of Hong Kong, the UK advertising company TDI and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park committee attending the event.

At the conference, Bingo(HK) and three other well-known Hong Kong cyber design companies together drafted and proposed to implement the Hong Kong Cyber Information Security Industrial Standard version 2.0, with an aim to convene all Hong Kong enterprises to value cybersecurity and to push for the implementation of the new standard version of Cyber Information Security.

Thomas Yeung, the supervisor of Bingo, expressed that cyber information leakage is not uncommon - for example, the world-leading social media company, Facebook, was exposed to have leaked data during the Christmas of 2019, which resulted in 270 million sets of user information being easily downloaded. In actual fact, more and more cases of cyber information leakage have occurred in the past few years, including the 30 million sets of data leakage of MOMO in 2018, the 9.4 million sets of user data leakage of Cathay Pacific and the 400 thousand sets of user information leakage of the Hong Kong Broadband Network, etc. Such serious cybersecurity problems are constantly occurring, thus putting the new standard version of Cyber Information Security into practice is an extremely urgent matter.

Jone Ben, the CEO of the UK advertising company TDI, stated that the trend of internet decentralisation is becoming more evident; cybersecurity is not a problem that only affects a country or a district but is a global problem which 4 billion netizens will mutually face. He described hosting the Territory-wide Cyber Security Conference as a very meaningful event, and that pushing for the implementation of the standard version was a foresighted and practical move with high exploration value.

It was reported that the newly implemented Cyber Information Security Industrial Standard version 2.0 referred to existing standards such as ISO27001:2013, ISE27032:2012, ISO12207:2008, etc. It also integrated the internet pattern that the Hong Kong enterprises are running, mainly providing specific explanation and guidance of 8 items including human, source code, the physical environment and payment flow and 33 other sub-items.

After the conference, more than 20 experts and company representatives signed on the memorandum and expressed their commitment to proactively implement the new standard.

