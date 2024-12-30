Binding agreement signed between Icade and Casino

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’601 0.1%  SPI 15’472 0.1%  Dow 42’692 -0.7%  DAX 19’909 -0.4%  Euro 0.9410 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’869 -0.6%  Gold 2’605 -0.7%  Bitcoin 85’450 1.2%  Dollar 0.9048 0.4%  Öl 74.5 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882
Top News
Banque Syz mit kurioser Prognose für 2025: Musk heiratet Meloni und bricht mit Trump
Krypto-Influencer prognostiziert Dogecoin-Kursexplosion in 2025
2024: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag im Minus
Handel in New York: S&P 500 fällt am Mittag
Suche...

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie Aktie [Valor: 498118 / ISIN: FR0000125585]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.12.2024 18:27:33

Binding agreement signed between Icade and Casino

                                                                                  

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, December 30, 2024, 6:00 p.m.

Casino Group signs a binding agreement to sell a property portfolio to Icade for €50m

Casino Group has entered into a binding agreement to sell a portfolio of properties in 11 different locations to Icade Promotion for a selling price of €50 million. This portfolio consists of car parks, undeveloped land, premises and ancillary lots adjoining third-party operated stores, all with conversion potential.

At the same time, Casino Group and Icade Promotion signed agreements under which Casino Immobilier will manage some of this portfolio for a period of 4 years. In addition, the agreements also provide for Casino Group to potentially acquire a stake in certain companies that will manage Icade’s property development projects.

For Casino Group, this transaction will notably reduce the Group’s financial debt, in particular vis-à-vis the bondholders of its subsidiary Quatrim.

"This transaction is in line with Casino Group’s Renouveau 2028 strategy. In the short term, the sale will serve the Group’s strategy of disposing of non-strategic real estate assets in order to further reduce its debt, while accelerating, in the medium term, expansion opportunities for our brands and enhancing the value of our locations through future projects. As such, our real estate subsidiary continues to make its value-creating expertise available to local authorities and partners with whom we share commitments to sustainable, value-creating urban projects, as in the case with Icade,” explained Stéphanie Zolesio, Chair of Casino Immobilier.

For Icade, this agreement is fully in line with the implementation of its ReShapE strategic plan, with the stated aim of building the city of 2050 today. The conversion of these sites into mixed-use neighbourhoods will be achieved through its Ville En Vue solution, dedicated to transforming city fringes, thanks to its ability to bring all the stakeholders together and its specific expertise in spatial planning. The estimated conversion potential of this land represents around 3,500 housing units, while at the same time redeveloping over 50,000 sq.m of retail space and pursuing ambitious rewilding goals.

The transaction is expected to close in H1 2025.

"Through this agreement, Icade has reaffirmed its identity as an urban player that shapes neighbourhoods and its vision of spatial planning, by transforming these commercial hubs into liveable neighbourhoods serving local residents. Driven by this long-term vision, we are convinced of the potential of these monofunctional areas for greater diversity, biodiversity and social impact. This partnership with Casino Group’s real estate teams is fully in line with our ReShapE strategic plan and demonstrates, through these complex, long-term projects, the relevance of Icade’s full-service model,” added Charles-Emmanuel Kühne, CEO of Icade Promotion.

ABOUT ICADE

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both property investment (portfolio worth €6.6bn as of 06/30/2024 – 100% + Group share of joint ventures) and property development (2023 economic revenue of €1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged long-term partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry. It has made climate issues and the preservation of biodiversity central to its business model to reinvent real estate and contribute to more sustainable cities. It is listed as an "SIIC” on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts Group.

The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr/en

ABOUT THE CASINO GROUP

Casino Group is a recognised leader in the French retail market, with more than 8,600 stores nationwide. It operates the country’s largest network of convenience stores, with 6,300 outlets, and ranks second in online non-food retailing through its Cdiscount brand. Thanks to its more than 44,000 employees driven by their passion for retailing and customer service, the Group has built a portfolio of strong, dynamic, complementary brands and reported net sales of €9bn in 2023. With a clear vision of how its industry is changing, the Group is committed to accelerating the transformation of retail. To this end, all its retail activities are positioned in the future-facing convenience, premium and e-commerce segments.

CONTACTS FOR ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Charlotte Izabel cizabel@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)1 53 70 51 29

Investor Relations – IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

Anne-Violette Faugeras – Head of Finance and Investor Relations – anne-violette.faugeras@icade.fr – Tel: +33 (0)7 88 12 28 38

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie Abadie sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

Press Relations – directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: + 33 (0)1 53 65 24 78

Icade – Communications Department – External Communications Manager

Marylou Ravix marylou.ravix@icade.fr – Tel: +33 (0)7 88 30 88 51

www.ideal-groupe.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten