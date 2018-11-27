Bindex Measurement Revolutionizes Osteoporosis Diagnostics in US - One Million Patients Have Been Measured in Just 18 Months

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bone Index Ltd., a medical device company with game-changing point-of-care technology (Bindex®) in osteoporosis diagnostics, announces that one million patients have been measured with Bindex® in the U.S. in 2018. Earlier this year, the American Medical Association issued a new reimbursement code* for Bindex® and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved coverage for the code in several settings.

"One million is a huge milestone for our company and the unique Bindex® technology. We have exceeded our own and our customers' expectations. It shows that reliable osteoporosis examinations are sorely needed and Bindex fulfills the requirements related to usability and the clinical evidence," says Bone Index's CEO, Dr. Ossi Riekkinen. "Now we really can say that Bindex® is leading the change in a new era in bone densitometry in the U.S. However, we have estimated that the annual need for osteoporosis examinations in the U.S. is 14 million and that is our primary goal for the next few years."

The Bindex® point-of-care device measures the cortical bone thickness of the tibia and the algorithm calculates the Density Index, a parameter that estimates bone mineral density at the hip as measured with DXA. Bindex® detects osteoporosis with 90% sensitivity and specificity, and will significantly help physicians with their diagnoses.

Undiagnosed osteoporosis is a worldwide challenge. In the U.S. alone, osteoporosis is responsible for two million broken bones every year, costing over 19 billion dollars. Experts forecast that by 2025, the costs will rise to 25.3 billion dollars. One of the biggest challenges is the limited availability of osteoporosis diagnostics, since bone density scans are mostly performed in hospitals with large DXA X-ray machines that entail high costs. "The overall aim is to prevent osteoporotic fractures, improve surgical outcomes, and improve the quality of life for families in the United States," says Dr. Riekkinen.

*HCPCS Code, 0508T: Pulse-echo ultrasound bone density measurement resulting in indicator of axial bone mineral density, tibia.

About Bone Index:

Founded in 2011 in Kuopio, Finland, Bone Index Finland Ltd. specializes in the development of measuring devices for osteoporosis screening and diagnostics.

