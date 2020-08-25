25.08.2020 03:16:00

Billy Sun appointed General Manager at Grand Hyatt Hefei

HEFEI, China, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt is pleased to announce the selection of Billy Sun as General Manager of Grand Hyatt Hefei.

Mr. Billy Sun has more than 19 years of progressive experience in the hospitality industry. In 2001, Billy commenced his career as a Sales Manager at Crowne Plaza Guihe Jinan and over the subsequent 13 years, rose through sales, marketing and management ranks at Crowne Plaza Guihe Jinan, Crowne Plaza Hotel Dandong and Sheraton Jinan Hotel.

In 2014, he advanced to his inaugural General Manager role at Four Points by Sheraton Tai'an before moving in the same role to Sheraton Yantai Golden Beach Resort in 2016, then Sheraton Zibo Hotel in 2018. A year later, Billy was chosen as Cluster General Manager for six Marriott hotels in the Shandong region.

"I plan to take care of the team and take care of our guests," says Mr. Sun of his new role at Grand Hyatt Hefei. "I believe this will help both the team and hotel develop and become more successful."

