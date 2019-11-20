BillingPlatform Named a Strong Performer in "SaaS Billing Solutions, Q4 2019" Report by Independent Research Firm

DENVER, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, BillingPlatform, today announced it was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in the evaluation, "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Billing Solutions, Q4 2019." In this evaluation, BillingPlatform was cited as a Strong Performer with the top score in the Platform criterion, second highest score in the Billing Management criterion, and the highest score possible in the Partner Ecosystem criterion.

According to the report, "Your ability to keep up with market changes and the quality of your customer experiences will depend on agile billing technology." BillingPlatform was one of nine most significant vendors selected for evaluation.

In BillingPlatform's vendor profile, the report states, "Configurability is the strength of this platform. It supports a broad set of use cases out of the box. It's very good at processing usage data and rating it for billing purposes. BillingPlatform is a good fit for firms where the ability to extend the platform is appealing, especially if usage metering and rating are key requirements."

BillingPlatform is being implemented by innovative global enterprises embracing digital transformation. The need for greater business agility is driving demand for more flexible and agile platforms to support operational processes. For companies that generate revenue beyond simple "one-time" charges and leverage subscriptions, usage-based, and other creative pricing and payment options, it is the only cloud-based software solution that has the agility to support any business model through configuration rather than code.

"BillingPlatform is proud to be recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Billing Solutions," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "We believe Forrester's commentary echoes our vision of monetization – in a time when enterprises are innovating with new business models, configurability and extensibility are key. Our customers are BillingPlatform's best advocates because we give them the ability to manage their businesses their way – at scale."

The Forrester Wave Strong Performer designation was the latest recognition received by BillingPlatform during 2019:

Ratings growth in MGI Research 360 Market Ratings Report for Agile Billing Solutions

Constellation ShortList ™ Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms

Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms SIIA CODIE™ Award for Best Billing & Subscription Management Solution

American Business Awards® Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year

University of Delaware Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics and Horn Entrepreneurship Blue Hen 17&43 2019 Award for Fastest Growing Company

