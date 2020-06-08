BillerAssist Applications Emerge from "Beta" Launch With Feature Improvements

CHICAGO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EffortlessLegal, a Chicago-based tech company bringing advanced automation and machine learning products to the legal space, announced the completion of the "beta" launch of its BillerAssist, LedesAssist, and BillerAssist LEDES Edition applications.

"Our 'beta' launch of these products late last year was a phenomenal success," stated Holly Urban, CEO and co-founder of EffortlessLegal.

"We received a lot of valuable feedback from our customers, and made several significant improvements," Urban added.

For example, the latest version of the apps substantially speeds up how users get their billing entries processed. The company's products work with many established billing platforms, and do not require switching to a new billing system.

"The 'beta' version of the apps allowed more granular controls," Urban explained. "Now, our users can easily bypass the granular controls, and get an entire month of billing entries processed with a single mouse click!"

The company also added LEDES 1998B importing and creation capabilities. "In our 'beta' testing, we discovered that many law firms needed an easy way to convert billing data into LEDES 1998B invoice files directly from our app," said Urban. "We were excited to add the feature, not only to make our 'beta' testers happy, but also because it adds to our growing support for many different billing systems."

"Our apps allow you to use your own billing data to automatically apply UTBMS/LEDES codes to new entries, check for problematic entries in real-time, and provide users with approved work descriptions," explained Urban. By adding the new features, the company noted that law firms can more easily and quickly interface with their existing billing systems.

"Our 'beta' release allowed users to import their own billing data with direct integrations or CSV files. By adding LEDES 1998B support, our apps work easily with even more billing systems," Urban added.

The company's BillerAssist applications offer law firms secure and easy-to-use cloud-based services that: (1) reduce or eliminate write-downs and write-offs; (2) completely automate UTBMS/LEDES coding with no pulldown menus needed; and (3) easily ensure billing rules and guidelines compliance, all with built-in machine learning that adapts to the law firm's specific needs.

"Partners in law firms should not have to spend hours reviewing bills every month. Partners also should not have to train associates and paralegals how to bill. In addition, law firms should not have to manually enter LEDES (UTBMS) codes. Now, they don't have to!" said Urban.

"Our test law firms continue to report having saved hundreds of hours in partner time formerly spent on reviewing and preparing bills," Urban added.

"Our BillerAssist products adapt to each law firm, and become more accurate the more you use them -- which is revolutionary in this space. This means law firms save even more time each month they use our apps," continued Urban.

Demonstration videos and other detailed information are available for each product on EffortlessLegal's website.

Firms interested in learning more can get a free trial before making a purchase decision.

