18.08.2020 08:30:00

Bill Poulos, Rapid Income Engine Mastermind at Profits Run, Celebrates the Israel and United Arab Emirates Peace Agreement Brokered by Trump

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Poulos, President of Profits Run, today celebrated the historical peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, explaining what actually happened and why this historic event is so important. Poulos wrote, "Is this the time to celebrate a new beginning in the Middle East—now that Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reached a deal to normalize relations? I think so, and I'll tell you why. But first let's review what just happened. Israel agreed to suspend its controversial plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and the UAE has agreed to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel. This is the UAE recognizing Israel's right to exist—unlike the other Gulf Arab nations."

Announcing the peace agreement, on August 13, 2020, President Trump shared, "This is very important. This is a big event...This is something that hasn't been done in more than 25 years. Just a few moments ago, I hosted a very special call with two friends — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates — where they agreed to finalize a historical peace agreement. Everybody said this would be impossible. After 49 years, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalize their diplomatic relations. They will exchange embassies and ambassadors, and begin cooperation across the board and on a broad range of areas, including tourism, education, healthcare, trade, and security. This is a truly historic moment. Not since the Israel-Jordan peace treaty was signed more than 25 years ago has so much progress been made towards peace in the Middle East."

Poulos agreed and shared, "This breakthrough is a historic accomplishment by Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with President Donald Trump who helped broker it. Importantly, the agreement may set the stage for more Arab countries to follow the example of the United Arab Emirates. Now, as Pres. Trump has long maintained, in order to make a deal both sides have to compromise, or no deal will be had. That is what happened here, there was measured compromise. Of course, not all Israelis and not all Palestinians are supportive of this agreement. In fact, many are enraged by it. But that should be no surprise, we're talking about the Middle East here. So now we have the UAE joining Egypt and Jordan in recognizing Israel and having full diplomatic relations. I think the calculus now changes with more pressure on the remaining Gulf states to do likewise."

Poulos concluded, "People in the Middle East have long lived in an area of conflict and the years of war have taken their toll. This peace agreement opens up an opportunity to heal and recover from literally millennia of torment. I am hopeful that other Gulf states will follow their lead. This agreement is indeed historical and so important. Kudos to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and President Trump."

Bill Poulos is co-founder and president of Profits Run. He co-founded the publishing company with his son, Greg. Prior to establishing Profits Run, Poulos worked for General Motors for over 30 years. Poulos was born and raised in Detroit. He still resides in Michigan with his family.

About Profits Run:
Profits Run, Inc. was founded by Bill and Gregory Poulos in 2001. The company aims to help ordinary people become better, smarter traders—while implementing proper risk management. Bill Poulos and Profits Run offer coaching as well as a variety of informational products, including Rapid Income Engine, Premium Income Alert, Real Wealth Alert, 20/30 Wealth Trader, and Earnings Profit Alert.

 

SOURCE Profits Run, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.12
2.33 %
Lonza Grp 566.60
2.02 %
Sika 210.60
1.54 %
Givaudan 3’804.00
1.52 %
Roche Hldg G 315.10
1.42 %
Swiss Re 72.68
-0.55 %
UBS Group 11.14
-0.67 %
The Swatch Grp 200.80
-0.89 %
CS Group 10.31
-1.20 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.20
-1.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
17.08.20
Vontobel: Unternehmen aus der Reise- und Unterhaltungsindustrie mit Aufholbedarf?
17.08.20
SMI-Anleger wieder etwas skeptischer
17.08.20
Zwischen Hoffen und Bangen
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wie entwickelt sich der Bitcoin-Kurs? Kryptowährung könnte Seitwärtsbewegung fortsetzen
Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Tochter Genentech erhält Zulassung für Enspryng in den USA
Novartis begrüsst Entscheidung von US-Gericht zu Gilenya (fingolimod)
Microsoft- und Twitter-Aktie fester: Trump erhöht Zeitdruck für Verkauf des US-Geschäfts von TikTok
Beyond Meat-Aktie aktuell: Beyond Meat mit Abschlägen
CureVac-Aktie startet stark an US-Börse - Aktie +250 Prozent
Kritik an Aktienausgaben: Wieso Anleger durch den Kauf von Unternehmensanteilen benachteiligt werden können
TUI-Aktie verliert deutlich: Deutsche Reisewarnung für fast ganz Spanien - TUI sagt Pauschalreisen ab
Bayer-Aktie profitiert: Bayer vermarktet vielversprechendes Diabetes-Medikament in China

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex werden am Dienstag kaum verändert erwartet. Die asiatischen Märkte finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Zum Wochenstart zeigten sich die US-Börsen uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB