Bill Poulos, Rapid Income Engine Mastermind at Profits Run, Celebrates the Israel and United Arab Emirates Peace Agreement Brokered by Trump

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Poulos, President of Profits Run, today celebrated the historical peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, explaining what actually happened and why this historic event is so important. Poulos wrote, "Is this the time to celebrate a new beginning in the Middle East—now that Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reached a deal to normalize relations? I think so, and I'll tell you why. But first let's review what just happened. Israel agreed to suspend its controversial plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and the UAE has agreed to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel. This is the UAE recognizing Israel's right to exist—unlike the other Gulf Arab nations."

Announcing the peace agreement, on August 13, 2020, President Trump shared, "This is very important. This is a big event...This is something that hasn't been done in more than 25 years. Just a few moments ago, I hosted a very special call with two friends — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates — where they agreed to finalize a historical peace agreement. Everybody said this would be impossible. After 49 years, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalize their diplomatic relations. They will exchange embassies and ambassadors, and begin cooperation across the board and on a broad range of areas, including tourism, education, healthcare, trade, and security. This is a truly historic moment. Not since the Israel-Jordan peace treaty was signed more than 25 years ago has so much progress been made towards peace in the Middle East."

Poulos agreed and shared, "This breakthrough is a historic accomplishment by Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with President Donald Trump who helped broker it. Importantly, the agreement may set the stage for more Arab countries to follow the example of the United Arab Emirates. Now, as Pres. Trump has long maintained, in order to make a deal both sides have to compromise, or no deal will be had. That is what happened here, there was measured compromise. Of course, not all Israelis and not all Palestinians are supportive of this agreement. In fact, many are enraged by it. But that should be no surprise, we're talking about the Middle East here. So now we have the UAE joining Egypt and Jordan in recognizing Israel and having full diplomatic relations. I think the calculus now changes with more pressure on the remaining Gulf states to do likewise."

Poulos concluded, "People in the Middle East have long lived in an area of conflict and the years of war have taken their toll. This peace agreement opens up an opportunity to heal and recover from literally millennia of torment. I am hopeful that other Gulf states will follow their lead. This agreement is indeed historical and so important. Kudos to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and President Trump."

Bill Poulos is co-founder and president of Profits Run. He co-founded the publishing company with his son, Greg. Prior to establishing Profits Run, Poulos worked for General Motors for over 30 years. Poulos was born and raised in Detroit. He still resides in Michigan with his family.

About Profits Run:

Profits Run, Inc. was founded by Bill and Gregory Poulos in 2001. The company aims to help ordinary people become better, smarter traders—while implementing proper risk management. Bill Poulos and Profits Run offer coaching as well as a variety of informational products, including Rapid Income Engine, Premium Income Alert, Real Wealth Alert, 20/30 Wealth Trader, and Earnings Profit Alert.

SOURCE Profits Run, Inc.