Bill Maxwell Anderson Recognized for Excellence in Art

Having had his art shown in numerous exhibitions over the years, Mr. Anderson is an accomplished artist and art educator with a career spanning more than five decades. The owner of the Bill Anderson Art Gallery in Sunset Beach, California, since 1994, he spent one year as an art teacher and muralist t East Los Angeles College from 2001 to 2002. Prior to opening his own gallery, he spent many years as an art teacher with various school districts in California, including the Long Beach Unified School District, e Anaheim Union High School District and the Los Alamitos Unified School District. Mr. Anderson was also active as an art teacher with the Appleton West High School in Appleton, Wisconsin, and the Orange County School of the Arts in Los Alamitos, which in now in Santa Ana, California.

Featured in group and solo exhibits all across the United States, as well as in Italy, Holland, France, Japan, Greece and Mexico, Mr. Anderson's works are notably included in permanent collections at the Vincent Price Art Museum, the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Alfredo Guati Rojo National Watercolor Museum, among others. Additionally, he has published a number of books of art, with his most recent, "Artist Bill Anderson Paints 'Surf City': Huntington Beach," which came out in 2018. Other books include "Baseball: Our Great American Pastime," "The Complete Graphic Works of Bill Anderson: 1961 to 2008" and "Rediscovering the History & Beauty of Crete." Mr. Anderson has also done illustration work for such books as "The Rebel Reverend: American Revolution Hero James Caldwell," "Old West Wow!" and "Old West Christmas: Tales with a Twist" authored by Pulitzer Prize nominee Craig MacDonald.

Inspired to a career in the arts due to his grandfather, who was also an artist, Mr. Anderson first pursued an education at Minnesota State University, Mankato, in 1963. Following this accomplishment, he completed graduate coursework at California State University Long Beach from 1964 to 1965 and the University of California Irvine in 1969. Returning to Minnesota State University, Mankato, to conclude his studies, Mr. Anderson pursued additional graduate coursework at the university in 1974.

First recognized for his excellence as Outstanding Teacher of the Year by the Anaheim Union High School District in 1975, Mr. Anderson was awarded the honor again just two years later in 1977. Later on, he was named Outstanding Artist of the Year by Huntington Beach in 1986. More recently, he was presented with an Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. Although he has accomplished much, Mr. Anderson considers working alongside Raul Anguiano and Milfred Zornes to be one of the true highlights of his career.

An active member of his community, Mr. Anderson spent many years on the Allied Arts Board for the city of Huntington Beach between 1979 and 1991 and was president of the board for part of that time. Happily married to his wife, Ausma Edite Leipins, since 1962, he considers much of the success he has achieved through the years to have been a direct result of her support. Finding his years as an art educator incredibly gratifying, Mr. Anderson looks forward to continuing his work with his studio and gallery.

