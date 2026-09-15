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15.09.2026 23:25:25
Bill Gates Warns Governments Are 'Way Behind' On Artificial Intelligence
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates has warned that governments around the world are not prepared for the sweeping changes artificial intelligence could bring to society, urging greater international cooperation to manage the technology's risks.
Gates, who has become more cautious about AI after previously expressing optimism about its potential, said governments need to address threats including job disruption, cyberattacks and dependence on AI companions.
Despite his concerns, Gates said AI could significantly improve healthcare and help narrow the gap between wealthy and developing countries if access is expanded fairly.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said it plans to spend at least $1 billion over the next two years on AI initiatives in healthcare, education and agriculture, including efforts to ensure AI systems work across more languages.
Gates said he has discussed AI concerns with U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration and hopes to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year. He urged the U.S., China and other governments to cooperate in addressing the technology's risks.
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