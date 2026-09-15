Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’804 -0.5%  SPI 19’455 -0.4%  Dow 52’093 -0.6%  DAX 25’402 -0.2%  Euro 1 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’237 -0.4%  Gold 4’294 -0.1%  Bitcoin 61’903 -3.2%  Dollar 0.8186 0.2%  Öl 109 2.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
S&P 500 vor Belastungsprobe: Trumps Politik und hohe Bewertung nähren Korrekturängste
Apple-Aktie dennoch tiefer: SpaceX- und Tesla-CEO Musk lässt Wettbewerbsklage gegen iKonzern fallen
SpaceX-Aktie schwächer: Ist eine 3-Billionen-Dollar-Bewertung realistisch?
dormakaba-Aktie: Schliesstechnik-Konzern übernimmt Anbieter von digitalen Hotelschlüsseln
Ölpreis und Fed im Fokus: Darum bewegt sich der Franken kaum zu US-Dollar und Euro
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Microsoft Aktie 951692 / US5949181045

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.09.2026 23:25:25

Bill Gates Warns Governments Are 'Way Behind' On Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft
410.39 CHF -0.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates has warned that governments around the world are not prepared for the sweeping changes artificial intelligence could bring to society, urging greater international cooperation to manage the technology's risks.

Gates, who has become more cautious about AI after previously expressing optimism about its potential, said governments need to address threats including job disruption, cyberattacks and dependence on AI companions.

Despite his concerns, Gates said AI could significantly improve healthcare and help narrow the gap between wealthy and developing countries if access is expanded fairly.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said it plans to spend at least $1 billion over the next two years on AI initiatives in healthcare, education and agriculture, including efforts to ensure AI systems work across more languages.

Gates said he has discussed AI concerns with U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration and hopes to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year. He urged the U.S., China and other governments to cooperate in addressing the technology's risks.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 6.9426 19.03.2027 155007149
Long 12.237 17.06.2027 159436512
Long 409.6143 18.09.2026 157052967
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.0075 11.48 159380619
Long 11.5476 5.75 158841482
Long 13.0139 4.71 158786652
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.1294 10.37 159437128
Short 12.4126 4.62 157052414
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -19.09 117915918
Long 10 -26.47 137285313
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Meta - Mit „Muse“ aus dem Formtief

Der Social Media-Gigant möchte mit einem eigenen Assistenten die KI-Welle reiten. An der Börse wurde die Lancierung von „Muse“ positiv aufgenommen – die Meta-Aktie klopft am Abwärtstrend an.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten